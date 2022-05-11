KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Iowa Boys Class 1A Sectional at St. Edmond, Fort Dodge: 1. Coon Rapids-Bayard 363, 2. Audubon 364, 4. IKM-Manning 403, 6. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 415, 7. Glidden-Ralston 452
Iowa Boys Class 1A Sectional at Mount Ayr: 2. Wayne 393, 3. East Union 394, Mount Ayr 432, Mormon Trail NTS
Iowa Boys Class 1A Sectional at North Mahaska: 4. Southeast Warren 388, 5. Moravia 401
Iowa Boys Class 1A Sectional at Kingsley-Pierson: 4. Logan-Magnolia 389, 5. Woodbine 396
Iowa Boys Class 1A Sectional at Boyer Valley: 1. Boyer Valley 322, 2. CAM 350, 3. St. Albert 351, 4. Tri-Center 364, 5. Griswold 373, 6. AHSTW 432
Iowa Boys Class 1A Sectional at Sidney: 1. Sidney 341, 2. Fremont-Mills 359, 3. Bedford 364, 4. Southwest Valley 371, 5. East Mills 375, 6. Stanton-Essex 393, 7. Lenox 497
Iowa Boys Class 2A Sectional at Treynor: 1. Treynor 330, 2. Clarinda 355, 4. Missouri Valley 381, 5. Underwood 384, 6. Nodaway Valley 391, 7. Red Oak 425
Iowa Boys Class 2A Sectional at South Hamilton: 1. Kuemper Catholic 330
Iowa Boys Class 2A Sectional at Central Decatur: Central Decatur NTS
Iowa Boys Class 3A Sectional at Denison-Schleswig: 1. Lewis Central 338, 3. Atlantic 344, 5. Glenwood 353, 6. Harlan 354, 7. Denison-Schleswig 354
Iowa Boys Class 3A Sectional at Knoxville: 7. Creston 426
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Sioux City West 3 Sioux City North 0
Nebraska Class B State Tournament — Quarterfinals
Skutt Catholic 7 Elkhorn North 1
Columbus Scotus 5 Northwest 1
Norris 3 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 1
Bennington 3 Omaha Duchesne 1
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Iowa Class 1A Girls Singles & Doubles Region 1 at LeMars: No area qualifiers
Iowa Class 1A Girls Singles & Doubles Region 2 at Atlantic: Singles — 1. Sam Tidgren, Kuemper Catholic, 2. Lanee Olsen, Lewis Central; Doubles — 1. Landry Miller/Allison Narmi, St. Albert, 2. Oasis Opheim/Alexis Opheim, Lewis Central
Iowa Class 1A Girls Singles & Doubles Region 3 at Shenandoah: Singles — 1. Le Yuan Sun, Shenandoah, 2. Coryl Matheny, Glenwood; Doubles — 1. Mayson Hartley/Taylor Cole, Clarinda; 2. Merced Ramirez/Tessa Rolenc, Red Oak
Iowa Class 2A Girls Singles & Doubles Region 1 at Fort Dodge: No area qualifiers
Iowa Class 2A Girls Singles & Doubles Region 2 at Johnston: No area qualifiers
Iowa Class 2A Girls Singles & Doubles Region 3 at WDM Valley: No area qualifiers