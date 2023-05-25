KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 15 Ar-We-Va 0
Glidden-Ralston 13 Boyer Valley 5
Woodbine 11 CAM 1
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 11 Missouri Valley 2
Abraham Lincoln 9 St. Albert 5
Sioux City East 10 Harlan 6
Tri-Center 22 Kuemper Catholic 19
Van Meter 12 Creston 11
Southwest Valley at East Mills
West Monona at Riverside
Grand View Christian 7 Central Decatur 5
Moravia 5 Southeast Warren 0
East Union 18 Twin Cedars 14
West Harrison 21 Whiting 3
Coon Rapids-Bayard 9 ACGC 3
Missouri Class 1 State Quarterfinals
Platte Valley 5 Green City 4
Community 9 Sacred Heart 4
Cooter 14 Greenwood 3
St. Elizabeth 6 Liberal 4
Missouri Class 2 State Quarterfinals
Chaffee 5 Bernie 3
Salisbury 4 Putnam County 0
Ash Grove 10 Iberia 5
Maysville 8 Tipton 6
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate Championships
Treynor 4 Underwood 1
Western Christian 3 Unity Christian 2
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4 Denver 1
Columbus Catholic 3 Hudson 1
Regina Catholic 8 Beckman Catholic 0
West Branch 2 Pella Christian 1
West Liberty 5 Mediapolis 0
Des Moines Christian 4 Van Meter 2
Iowa Boys Class 2A Substate Championships
Perry 3 Glenwood 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 Sioux Center 0
Webster City 8 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0
Center Point-Urbana 1 Decorah 0
Gilbert 3 Williamsburg 1
Nevada 4 Knoxville 0
Greene County 3 Chariton 0
Assumption 5 Burlington Notre Damę 0
Iowa Boys Class 3A Substate Championships
Dallas Center-Grimes 4 Lewis Central 2
Denison-Schleswig 4 Storm Lake 1
Humboldt 4 Newton 3
Iowa City Liberty 10 Fort Madison 0
Des Moines Hoover 2 Pella 1
North Scott 3 Marion 0
Norwalk 2 Urbandale 1
Xavier 3 Carlisle 2
Iowa Boys Class 4A Substate Championships
WDM Valley 2 Sioux City North 1
Ames 2 Des Moines East 1
Waukee Northwest 2 Ankeny Centennial 1
Iowa City West 9 Dubuque Senior 3
Prairie 2 Pleasant Valley 1
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2 Iowa City High 1
Dowling Catholic 5 Southeast Polk 0
Johnston 5 Des Moines North 0
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 10 Logan-Magnolia 7
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 6 Boyer Valley 2 — 8 inn
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 15 Ar-We-Va 1
Woodbine 3 CAM 1
Non-Conference
Essex 12 Red Oak 1
Glenwood 15 Underwood 3
Missouri Valley 12 Atlantic 0
AHSTW 4 Harlan 1
Denison-Schleswig 7 Abraham Lincoln 3
Kuemper Catholic 14 IKM-Manning 1
Southwest Valley 13 East Mills 1
Griswold 8 Tri-Center 0 — 6 inn
West Monona 10 Riverside 4
Martensdale-St. Marys 4 Twin Cedars 0
Southeast Warren 16 Woodward-Granger 4
West Harrison at Whiting