KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 15 Ar-We-Va 0

Glidden-Ralston 13 Boyer Valley 5

Woodbine 11 CAM 1

Non-Conference

Shenandoah 11 Missouri Valley 2

Abraham Lincoln 9 St. Albert 5

Sioux City East 10 Harlan 6

Tri-Center 22 Kuemper Catholic 19

Van Meter 12 Creston 11

Southwest Valley at East Mills

West Monona at Riverside

Grand View Christian 7 Central Decatur 5

Moravia 5 Southeast Warren 0

East Union 18 Twin Cedars 14

West Harrison 21 Whiting 3

Coon Rapids-Bayard 9 ACGC 3

Missouri Class 1 State Quarterfinals 

Platte Valley 5 Green City 4

Community 9 Sacred Heart 4

Cooter 14 Greenwood 3

St. Elizabeth 6 Liberal 4

Missouri Class 2 State Quarterfinals 

Chaffee 5 Bernie 3

Salisbury 4 Putnam County 0

Ash Grove 10 Iberia 5

Maysville 8 Tipton 6

KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate Championships

Treynor 4 Underwood 1

Western Christian 3 Unity Christian 2

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4 Denver 1

Columbus Catholic 3 Hudson 1

Regina Catholic 8 Beckman Catholic 0

West Branch 2 Pella Christian 1

West Liberty 5 Mediapolis 0

Des Moines Christian 4 Van Meter 2

Iowa Boys Class 2A Substate Championships

Perry 3 Glenwood 1

Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 Sioux Center 0

Webster City 8 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0

Center Point-Urbana 1 Decorah 0

Gilbert 3 Williamsburg 1

Nevada 4 Knoxville 0

Greene County 3 Chariton 0

Assumption 5 Burlington Notre Damę 0

Iowa Boys Class 3A Substate Championships

Dallas Center-Grimes 4 Lewis Central 2

Denison-Schleswig 4 Storm Lake 1

Humboldt 4 Newton 3

Iowa City Liberty 10 Fort Madison 0

Des Moines Hoover 2 Pella 1

North Scott 3 Marion 0

Norwalk 2 Urbandale 1

Xavier 3 Carlisle 2

Iowa Boys Class 4A Substate Championships

WDM Valley 2 Sioux City North 1

Ames 2 Des Moines East 1

Waukee Northwest 2 Ankeny Centennial 1

Iowa City West 9 Dubuque Senior 3

Prairie 2 Pleasant Valley 1

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2 Iowa City High 1

Dowling Catholic 5 Southeast Polk 0

Johnston 5 Des Moines North 0

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Western Iowa Conference

Treynor 10 Logan-Magnolia 7

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston 6 Boyer Valley 2 — 8 inn

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 15 Ar-We-Va 1

Woodbine 3 CAM 1

Non-Conference 

Essex 12 Red Oak 1

Glenwood 15 Underwood 3

Missouri Valley 12 Atlantic 0

AHSTW 4 Harlan 1

Denison-Schleswig 7 Abraham Lincoln 3

Kuemper Catholic 14 IKM-Manning 1

Southwest Valley 13 East Mills 1

Griswold 8 Tri-Center 0 — 6 inn

West Monona 10 Riverside 4

Martensdale-St. Marys 4 Twin Cedars 0

Southeast Warren 16 Woodward-Granger 4

West Harrison at Whiting

