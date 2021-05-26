KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 5 Lenox 3
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va 14 Glidden-Ralston 0
Boyer Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at West Harrison
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas 11 Murray 7
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 5 Missouri Valley 4
Underwood 22 Glenwood 20
St. Albert 11 Abraham Lincoln 8
Lewis Central 3 Sioux City East 2
Van Meter 11 Creston 1
Nodaway Valley 13 Stanton 12
Tri-Center 15 Woodbine 0
Missouri Class 1 State Quarterfinal
Oran 11 Norwood 1
Green City 12 Pattonsburg 5
St. Elizabeth 14 Lockwood 0
Leyton 9 Wellsville-Middletown 8
Missouri Class 2 State Quarterfinal
Holcomb 19 Meadow Heights 0
East Buchanan 10 Lone Jack 3
Putnam County 4 Eugene 3
Missouri Class 3 State Sectional
Skyline 2 Strafford 1
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 4 Mount Ayr 1
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va 12 Glidden-Ralston 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 7 West Harrison 2
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at West Harrison
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas 16 Murray 0
Non-Conference
Underwood 6 Glenwood 5
Harlan 2 AHSTW 0
Atlantic 13 Missouri Valley 2
Denison-Schleswig 10 Abraham Lincoln 3
Kuemper Catholic 8 Ogden 5
Griswold 13 Tri-Center 1
Nodaway Valley 13 Stanton 6
East Union 12 Des Moines North 0
Twin Cedars 4 Martensdale-St. Marys 1 (Game 1)
Martensdale-St. Marys 4 Twin Cedars 2 (Game 2)
Central Decatur 15 Seymour 0
Southeast Warren 18 Woodward-Granger 0
Cherokee 15 Sioux City West 12
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Class 1A Region 1 Quarterfinals
Tri-Center 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Bishop Heelan 10 MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Class 1A Region 2 Quarterfinals
Missouri Valley 4 Logan-Magnolia 1
Treynor 11 AHSTW 0
St. Albert 2 Underwood 1
Class 1A Region 3 Quarterfinals
Van Meter 10 Creston 0
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 1 Kuemper Catholic 0
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Class 1A Substate Finals
St. Albert 3 Treynor 2 -- OT
Greene County 2 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 1
Western Christian 4 Sioux Center 1
North Fayette Valley 2 Beckman Catholic 1
Burlington Notre Dame 4 Mediapolis 1
West Liberty 3 Mid-Prairie 0
Regina Catholic 3 Solon 2
Columbus Catholic 2 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0
Class 2A Substate Finals
ADM 3 Creston 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 Storm Lake 0
Dallas Center-Grimes 3 Gilbert 0
Marion 5 Grinnell 1
Bondurant-Farrar 2 Carlisle 0
Pella 1 Fort Madison 0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 2 Wahlert Catholic 1
Waverly-Shell Rock 4 Vinton-Shellsburg 1
Class 3A Substate Finals
Sioux City West 4 Lewis Central 3
Cedar Rapids Prairie 5 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1
Dubuque Senior 2 Cedar Falls 1
Iowa City West 3 Bettendorf 0
Johnston 4 Dowling Catholic 1
Pleasant Valley 2 Iowa City High 1
WDM Valley 3 Ankeny 1
Ankeny Centennial 2 Waukee 1