KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 5 Lenox 3

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va 14 Glidden-Ralston 0

Boyer Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at West Harrison

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas 11 Murray 7

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah 5 Missouri Valley 4

Underwood 22 Glenwood 20

St. Albert 11 Abraham Lincoln 8

Lewis Central 3 Sioux City East 2

Van Meter 11 Creston 1

Nodaway Valley 13 Stanton 12

Tri-Center 15 Woodbine 0

Missouri Class 1 State Quarterfinal 

Oran 11 Norwood 1

Green City 12 Pattonsburg 5

St. Elizabeth 14 Lockwood 0

Leyton 9 Wellsville-Middletown 8

Missouri Class 2 State Quarterfinal 

Holcomb 19 Meadow Heights 0

East Buchanan 10 Lone Jack 3

Putnam County 4 Eugene 3

Missouri Class 3 State Sectional 

Skyline 2 Strafford 1

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox 4 Mount Ayr 1

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va 12 Glidden-Ralston 0

Coon Rapids-Bayard 7 West Harrison 2

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at West Harrison

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas 16 Murray 0 

Non-Conference 

Underwood 6 Glenwood 5

Harlan 2 AHSTW 0

Atlantic 13 Missouri Valley 2

Denison-Schleswig 10 Abraham Lincoln 3

Kuemper Catholic 8 Ogden 5

Griswold 13 Tri-Center 1

Nodaway Valley 13 Stanton 6

East Union 12 Des Moines North 0

Twin Cedars 4 Martensdale-St. Marys 1 (Game 1)

Martensdale-St. Marys 4 Twin Cedars 2 (Game 2)

Central Decatur 15 Seymour 0

Southeast Warren 18 Woodward-Granger 0

Cherokee 15 Sioux City West 12

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Class 1A Region 1 Quarterfinals

Tri-Center 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0 

Bishop Heelan 10 MOC-Floyd Valley 0 

Class 1A Region 2 Quarterfinals

Missouri Valley 4 Logan-Magnolia 1 

Treynor 11 AHSTW 0 

St. Albert 2 Underwood 1

Class 1A Region 3 Quarterfinals

Van Meter 10 Creston 0 

Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 1 Kuemper Catholic 0 

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Class 1A Substate Finals 

St. Albert 3 Treynor 2 -- OT 

Greene County 2 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 1 

Western Christian 4 Sioux Center 1 

North Fayette Valley 2 Beckman Catholic 1 

Burlington Notre Dame 4 Mediapolis 1 

West Liberty 3 Mid-Prairie 0 

Regina Catholic 3 Solon 2

Columbus Catholic 2 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

Class 2A Substate Finals 

ADM 3 Creston 0 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 Storm Lake 0 

Dallas Center-Grimes 3 Gilbert 0 

Marion 5 Grinnell 1 

Bondurant-Farrar 2 Carlisle 0 

Pella 1 Fort Madison 0

Cedar Rapids Xavier 2 Wahlert Catholic 1 

Waverly-Shell Rock 4 Vinton-Shellsburg 1

Class 3A Substate Finals

Sioux City West 4 Lewis Central 3

Cedar Rapids Prairie 5 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1 

Dubuque Senior 2 Cedar Falls 1

Iowa City West 3 Bettendorf 0 

Johnston 4 Dowling Catholic 1

Pleasant Valley 2 Iowa City High 1 

WDM Valley 3 Ankeny 1

Ankeny Centennial 2 Waukee 1

