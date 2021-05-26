Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Locally heavy thunderstorms in the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies late. High 74F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.