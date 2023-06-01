KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 11 Shenandoah 3

Red Oak 3 Clarinda 1

Lewis Central 14 Harlan 4

Rolling Valley Conference 

Woodbine 15 Ar-We-Va 0

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 10 Glidden-Ralston 3

CAM 15 Boyer Valley 8

Non-Conference 

Kuemper Catholic 3 Underwood 2

Creston 10 Interstate 35 4

St. Albert 13 Logan-Magnolia 4

Stanton 6 IKM-Manning 1

Stanton 4 IKM-Manning 1

AHSTW 19 East Mills 10

Treynor 8 Des Moines Christian 7

West Central Valley 15 Southwest Valley 0

Clarke 7 Central Decatur 6

Lenox 13 Murray 0

Madrid 10 Martensdale-St. Marys 1

Earlham 6 Southeast Warren 3

Ankeny 11 Ankeny Christian 1

Centerville at Moravia

Missouri State Tournament 

Class 3 State Semifinal: South Callaway 9 Portageville 4

Class 3 State Semifinal: Licking 4 Barstow 1

Class 4 State Semifinal: John Burroughs 5 Fulton 1

Class 4 State Semifinal: Springfield Catholic 3 Excelsior Springs 2

KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Iowa Girls Class 1A State Quarterfinals (at Des Moines)

Des Moines Christian 2 Hudson 0

Gilbert 2 Underwood 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 Nevada 0

Assumption 2 Van Meter 0

Iowa Girls Class 2A State Quarterfinals (at Des Moines)

Waverly-Shell Rock 4 North Polk 1

Pella 1 ADM 0

Dallas Center-Grimes 10 Marion 0

North Scott 3 Spencer 0

Iowa Girls Class 3A State Quarterfinals (at Des Moines)

Waukee Northwest 2 Ankeny Centennial 0

WDM Valley 2 Pleasant Valley 0

Dowling Catholic 1 Ankeny 0

Johnston 5 Linn-Mar 0

Iowa Boys Class 4A State Quarterfinals (at Des Moines)

Ankeny Centennial 2 WDM Valley 0

Johnston 3 Cedar Rapids Prairie 0

Iowa City West 2 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0

Dowling Catholic 2 Ames 1

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 5 Shenandoah 4

Clarinda 6 Red Oak 4

Lewis Central 7 Harlan 0

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside 8 Treynor 4

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 9 Glidden-Ralston 4

CAM 9 Boyer Valley 4

Woodbine 13 Ar-We-Va 0

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas 10 Lamoni 6

Non-Conference 

Kuemper Catholic 13 Ogden 5

Sioux City North 14 Underwood 2

Panorama 13 IKM-Manning 3

Thomas Jefferson 7 AHSTW 1

Orient-Macksburg 10 East Union 4

West Central Valley 9 Southwest Valley 3

Martensdale-St. Marys 7 Des Moines Christian 4

Interstate 35 13 Central Decatur 0

Southeast Warren 6 Earlham 1

Murray 7 Lenox 4

Twin Cedars 2 Cardinal 1

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 13 Moravia 3

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Iowa Boys Class 1A State Quarterfinals

Cedar Rapids Xavier 5 Glenwood 2

Decorah 5 Boone 0

Pella 5 Ballard 0

Wahlert Catholic 5 Spencer 4

Iowa Boys Class 1A State Semifinals

Pella 5 Wahlert Catholic 0

Cedar Rapids Xavier 5 Decorah 0

Iowa Boys Class 2A State Quarterfinals 

Waukee Northwest 5 Marshalltown 0

Linn-Mar 5 WDM Valley 3

Iowa City West 5 Cedar Falls 0

Pleasant Valley 5 Cedar Rapids Washington 0

Iowa Boys Class 2A State Semifinals 

Waukee Northwest 5 Linn-Mar 0

Iowa City West 5 Pleasant Valley 0

