KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 11 Shenandoah 3
Red Oak 3 Clarinda 1
Lewis Central 14 Harlan 4
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 15 Ar-We-Va 0
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 10 Glidden-Ralston 3
CAM 15 Boyer Valley 8
Non-Conference
Kuemper Catholic 3 Underwood 2
Creston 10 Interstate 35 4
St. Albert 13 Logan-Magnolia 4
Stanton 6 IKM-Manning 1
Stanton 4 IKM-Manning 1
AHSTW 19 East Mills 10
Treynor 8 Des Moines Christian 7
West Central Valley 15 Southwest Valley 0
Clarke 7 Central Decatur 6
Lenox 13 Murray 0
Madrid 10 Martensdale-St. Marys 1
Earlham 6 Southeast Warren 3
Ankeny 11 Ankeny Christian 1
Centerville at Moravia
Missouri State Tournament
Class 3 State Semifinal: South Callaway 9 Portageville 4
Class 3 State Semifinal: Licking 4 Barstow 1
Class 4 State Semifinal: John Burroughs 5 Fulton 1
Class 4 State Semifinal: Springfield Catholic 3 Excelsior Springs 2
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Iowa Girls Class 1A State Quarterfinals (at Des Moines)
Des Moines Christian 2 Hudson 0
Gilbert 2 Underwood 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 Nevada 0
Assumption 2 Van Meter 0
Iowa Girls Class 2A State Quarterfinals (at Des Moines)
Waverly-Shell Rock 4 North Polk 1
Pella 1 ADM 0
Dallas Center-Grimes 10 Marion 0
North Scott 3 Spencer 0
Iowa Girls Class 3A State Quarterfinals (at Des Moines)
Waukee Northwest 2 Ankeny Centennial 0
WDM Valley 2 Pleasant Valley 0
Dowling Catholic 1 Ankeny 0
Johnston 5 Linn-Mar 0
Iowa Boys Class 4A State Quarterfinals (at Des Moines)
Ankeny Centennial 2 WDM Valley 0
Johnston 3 Cedar Rapids Prairie 0
Iowa City West 2 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0
Dowling Catholic 2 Ames 1
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 5 Shenandoah 4
Clarinda 6 Red Oak 4
Lewis Central 7 Harlan 0
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside 8 Treynor 4
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 9 Glidden-Ralston 4
CAM 9 Boyer Valley 4
Woodbine 13 Ar-We-Va 0
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas 10 Lamoni 6
Non-Conference
Kuemper Catholic 13 Ogden 5
Sioux City North 14 Underwood 2
Panorama 13 IKM-Manning 3
Thomas Jefferson 7 AHSTW 1
Orient-Macksburg 10 East Union 4
West Central Valley 9 Southwest Valley 3
Martensdale-St. Marys 7 Des Moines Christian 4
Interstate 35 13 Central Decatur 0
Southeast Warren 6 Earlham 1
Murray 7 Lenox 4
Twin Cedars 2 Cardinal 1
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 13 Moravia 3
KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Iowa Boys Class 1A State Quarterfinals
Cedar Rapids Xavier 5 Glenwood 2
Decorah 5 Boone 0
Pella 5 Ballard 0
Wahlert Catholic 5 Spencer 4
Iowa Boys Class 1A State Semifinals
Pella 5 Wahlert Catholic 0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 5 Decorah 0
Iowa Boys Class 2A State Quarterfinals
Waukee Northwest 5 Marshalltown 0
Linn-Mar 5 WDM Valley 3
Iowa City West 5 Cedar Falls 0
Pleasant Valley 5 Cedar Rapids Washington 0
Iowa Boys Class 2A State Semifinals
Waukee Northwest 5 Linn-Mar 0
Iowa City West 5 Pleasant Valley 0