KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Maryville 14 Chillicothe 5
KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference Tournament: 1. Sidney 424, 2. Essex-Stanton 463, 3. East Mills 522, Griswold NTS
Western Iowa Conference Tournament: 1. Treynor 400, 2. Logan-Magnolia 420, 3. IKM-Manning 427, 4. Audubon 446, 5. Riverside 493, 6. Tri-Center 496, 7. Underwood 499, 8. Missouri Valley 510
Sioux City East Invitational: 1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 361, 2. Bishop Heelan Catholic 366, 3. LeMars 367, 4. Sioux City North 369, 5. Sioux City East 399
KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference Tournament: 1. Sidney 338, 2. Fremont-Mills 339, 3. Griswold 398, 4. East Mills 406, 5. Essex-Stanton 424
Western Iowa Conference Tournament: 1. Treynor 309, 2. Audubon 351, 3. Tri-Center 357, 4. Missouri Valley 364, 5. Underwood 369, 6. Logan-Magnolia 371, 7. IKM-Manning 381
Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament: 1. Wayne 355, 2. Bedford 358, 3. Southwest Valley 363, 4. Nodaway Valley 394, 5. Southeast Warren 400, 6. Mount Ayr 415, 7. East Union 428, 8. Central Decatur 435, 9. Lenox 502
Mound City 184 Rock Port 194 East Atchison NTS
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Lewis Central 6 Thomas Jefferson 1
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament: 1. Kuemper Catholic 24 points, 2. St. Albert 22 points, 3. Clarinda & Lewis Central 21 points, 5. Red Oak 16 points, 6. Shenandoah 13 points, 7. Glenwood 11 points, 8. Harlan 7 points, 9. Creston 5 points, 10. Denison-Schleswig 4 points, 11. Atlantic 0 points
KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Benton Tournament: 2. Maryville