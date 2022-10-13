KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Missouri Class 1 District 16 — Semifinals (at Conception Junction)
Northeast Nodaway 10 Stanberry 9
Platte Valley 11 Worth County 9
Nebraska Class A State Tournament (at Hastings)
Gretna 9 Papillion-LaVista South 0
Lincoln East 12 Millard North 8
Papillion-LaVista 6 Elkhorn South 5
Omaha Marian 8 Lincoln Southwest 0
Second Round: Gretna 11 Lincoln East 1
Second Round: Omaha Marian 6 Papillion-LaVista 2
Nebraska Class B State Tournament (at Hastings)
Blair 6 Waverly 4
Bennington 10 Elkhorn 4
Northwest 9 Seward 0
Wahoo 14 Scottsbluff 13
Second Round: Blair 9 Bennington 1
Second Round: Northwest 4 Wahoo 3
Nebraska Class C State Tournament (at Hastings)
Hastings St. Cecilia 10 Milford 4
Central City 11 Malcolm 3
Bishop Neumann 13 NEN 5
Yutan/Mead 8 Polk County 0
Second Round: Hastings St. Cecilia 8 Central City 5
Second Round: Yutan/Mead 3 Bishop Neumann 0