KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Missouri Class 1 District 16 — Semifinals (at Conception Junction)

Northeast Nodaway 10 Stanberry 9

Platte Valley 11 Worth County 9

Nebraska Class A State Tournament (at Hastings)

Gretna 9 Papillion-LaVista South 0

Lincoln East 12 Millard North 8

Papillion-LaVista 6 Elkhorn South 5

Omaha Marian 8 Lincoln Southwest 0

Second Round: Gretna 11 Lincoln East 1

Second Round: Omaha Marian 6 Papillion-LaVista 2

Nebraska Class B State Tournament (at Hastings)

Blair 6 Waverly 4

Bennington 10 Elkhorn 4

Northwest 9 Seward 0

Wahoo 14 Scottsbluff 13

Second Round: Blair 9 Bennington 1

Second Round: Northwest 4 Wahoo 3

Nebraska Class C State Tournament (at Hastings)

Hastings St. Cecilia 10 Milford 4

Central City 11 Malcolm 3

Bishop Neumann 13 NEN 5

Yutan/Mead 8 Polk County 0

Second Round: Hastings St. Cecilia 8 Central City 5

Second Round: Yutan/Mead 3 Bishop Neumann 0

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.