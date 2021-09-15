KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 227 Thomas Jefferson 231

GIRLS: East Atchison 194 Worth County 230 Stanberry 232 Albany NTS

Richmond Tournament (Maryville) (G)

