KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Rock Port NTS Lafayette NTS

GIRLS: Trailblazer Conference Tournament — 3. Nebraska City 413, 5. Plattsmouth 477

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

King City 4 Northeast Nodaway 3

Benton 7 Maryville 6

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.