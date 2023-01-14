AT KUEMPER

Kuemper Catholic 72 Audubon 12

Kuemper Catholic 63 Storm Lake 18

Kuemper Catholic 51 ACGC 27

Kuemper Catholic 54 Johnston 12

Kuemper Catholic 57 Missouri Valley 23

Missouri Valley 36 Johnston 34

Missouri Valley 54 Audubon 6

Storm Lake 54 Missouri Valley 30

Johnston 48 Audubon 9

ACGC 56 Audubon 12

Storm Lake 60 Audubon 24

OSAGE DUAL TOURNAMENT

Clear Lake 39 Lewis Central 36

RON SCOTT DUALS AT MOUNT AYR

Cameron 57 Mount Ayr 24

Cameron 54 Shenandoah 27

Shenandoah 38 Southwest Valley 27

Shenandoah 57 Mount Ayr 12

Shenandoah 48 Durant 21

Southwest Valley 57 Central Decatur 18

Southwest Valley 36 Martensdale-St. Marys 35

Southwest Valley 66 Mount Ayr 18

Harlan 57 Central Decatur 12

Harlan 46 Martensdale-St. Marys 36

Martensdale-St. Marys 48 Durant 18

Durant 36 East Union 27

East Union 42 Central Decatur 24

East Union 42 Mount Ayr 24

Central Decatur 36 Mount Ayr 12

RUMBLE IN RIVER COUNTRY AT NEBRASKA CITY

Nebraska City 51 Seward 22

Nebraska City 38 Crete 34

Nebraska City 43 Falls City 30

Plattsmouth 36 Mount Michael Benedictine 36 (Plattsmouth wins via criteria)

Plattsmouth 40 Fort Calhoun 36

Plattsmouth 51 Platteview 30

Falls City 40 Crete 30

Falls City 42 Seward 33

3rd Place: Falls City 48 Mount Michael Benedictine 30

Championship: Nebraska City 46 Plattsmouth 29 

