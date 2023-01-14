AT KUEMPER
Kuemper Catholic 72 Audubon 12
Kuemper Catholic 63 Storm Lake 18
Kuemper Catholic 51 ACGC 27
Kuemper Catholic 54 Johnston 12
Kuemper Catholic 57 Missouri Valley 23
Missouri Valley 36 Johnston 34
Missouri Valley 54 Audubon 6
Storm Lake 54 Missouri Valley 30
Johnston 48 Audubon 9
ACGC 56 Audubon 12
Storm Lake 60 Audubon 24
OSAGE DUAL TOURNAMENT
Clear Lake 39 Lewis Central 36
RON SCOTT DUALS AT MOUNT AYR
Cameron 57 Mount Ayr 24
Cameron 54 Shenandoah 27
Shenandoah 38 Southwest Valley 27
Shenandoah 57 Mount Ayr 12
Shenandoah 48 Durant 21
Southwest Valley 57 Central Decatur 18
Southwest Valley 36 Martensdale-St. Marys 35
Southwest Valley 66 Mount Ayr 18
Harlan 57 Central Decatur 12
Harlan 46 Martensdale-St. Marys 36
Martensdale-St. Marys 48 Durant 18
Durant 36 East Union 27
East Union 42 Central Decatur 24
East Union 42 Mount Ayr 24
Central Decatur 36 Mount Ayr 12
RUMBLE IN RIVER COUNTRY AT NEBRASKA CITY
Nebraska City 51 Seward 22
Nebraska City 38 Crete 34
Nebraska City 43 Falls City 30
Plattsmouth 36 Mount Michael Benedictine 36 (Plattsmouth wins via criteria)
Plattsmouth 40 Fort Calhoun 36
Plattsmouth 51 Platteview 30
Falls City 40 Crete 30
Falls City 42 Seward 33
3rd Place: Falls City 48 Mount Michael Benedictine 30
Championship: Nebraska City 46 Plattsmouth 29