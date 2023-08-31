KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Sterling 31 St. Edward 22 

Creighton Prep 24 Millard North 19

Lincoln High 35 Omaha Northwest 0 

EMF 80 McCool Junction 34

