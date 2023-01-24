KMALAND GIRLS WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (1/24)
AT DENISON-SCHLESWIG
Denison-Schleswig 30 Glenwood 27
Denison-Schleswig 6 Kuemper Catholic 6
Glenwood 17 Kuemper Catholic 0
AT CONESTOGA
Wahoo 36 Conestoga 30
AT LOUISVILLE
Seward 48 Louisville 33
Norfolk 36 Louisville 17
KMALAND BOYS WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (1/24)
AT RED OAK
Underwood 54 East Mills 3
Underwood 42 Red Oak 24
Red Oak 48 East Mills 6
AT DENISON-SCHLESWIG
Glenwood 60 Kuemper Catholic 24
Glenwood 65 Denison-Schleswig 6
Kuemper Catholic 47 Denison-Schleswig 30
AT CRESTON
Creston 52 Harlan 30
Creston 60 Lewis Central 12
Creston 42 Carroll 24
Carroll 60 Harlan 21
Harlan 48 Lewis Central 31
Carroll 65 Lewis Central 10
AT TREYNOR
AHSTW 39 Missouri Valley 32
AHSTW 51 Riverside 28
AHSTW 42 Treynor 39
Riverside 53 Missouri Valley 29
Riverside 46 Treynor 33
AT ACGC
AC/GC 54 CAM 18
AC/GC 69 Audubon 3
CAM 30 Audubon 12
CAM 30 Manson NW Webster 18
Manson NW Webster 30 Audubon 21
AT MOUNT AYR
West Central Valley 60 Clarke/Murray 24
West Central Valley 66 Mount Ayr 9
Clarke/Murray 39 Lenox 22
Clarke/Murray 42 Mount Ayr 18
Lenox 36 Mount Ayr 18
AT SOUTHEAST WARREN
Baxter 35 Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 32
Colfax-Mingo 45 Southeast Warren 30
AT SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 69 MOC-Floyd Valley 6
AT MAYSVILLE
Savannah 54 Gallatin 24
Savannah 49 Maysville 15
AT CONESTOGA
Conestoga 39 Wahoo 38
AT LOUISVILLE
Douglas County West 45 Louisville 30