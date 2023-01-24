KMALAND GIRLS WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (1/24) 

AT DENISON-SCHLESWIG

Denison-Schleswig 30 Glenwood 27

Denison-Schleswig 6 Kuemper Catholic 6

Glenwood 17 Kuemper Catholic 0

AT CONESTOGA

Wahoo 36 Conestoga 30

AT LOUISVILLE

Seward 48 Louisville 33

Norfolk 36 Louisville 17

KMALAND BOYS WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (1/24)

AT RED OAK

Underwood 54 East Mills 3

Underwood 42 Red Oak 24

Red Oak 48 East Mills 6

AT DENISON-SCHLESWIG

Glenwood 60 Kuemper Catholic 24

Glenwood 65 Denison-Schleswig 6

Kuemper Catholic 47 Denison-Schleswig 30

AT CRESTON

Creston 52 Harlan 30

Creston 60 Lewis Central 12

Creston 42 Carroll 24

Carroll 60 Harlan 21

Harlan 48 Lewis Central 31

Carroll 65 Lewis Central 10

AT TREYNOR

AHSTW 39 Missouri Valley 32

AHSTW 51 Riverside 28

AHSTW 42 Treynor 39

Riverside 53 Missouri Valley 29

Riverside 46 Treynor 33

AT ACGC

AC/GC 54 CAM 18

AC/GC 69 Audubon 3

CAM 30 Audubon 12

CAM 30 Manson NW Webster 18

Manson NW Webster 30 Audubon 21

AT MOUNT AYR

West Central Valley 60 Clarke/Murray 24

West Central Valley 66 Mount Ayr 9

Clarke/Murray 39 Lenox 22

Clarke/Murray 42 Mount Ayr 18

Lenox 36 Mount Ayr 18

AT SOUTHEAST WARREN

Baxter 35 Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 32

Colfax-Mingo 45 Southeast Warren 30

AT SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 69 MOC-Floyd Valley 6

AT MAYSVILLE

Savannah 54 Gallatin 24

Savannah 49 Maysville 15

AT CONESTOGA

Conestoga 39 Wahoo 38

AT LOUISVILLE

Douglas County West 45 Louisville 30 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.