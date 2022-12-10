Ogden Dual Tournament

Kuemper Catholic 58 Greene County 18

Algona 58 Kuemper Catholic 15

Kuemper Catholic 49 Woodward Granger 28

Kuemper Catholic 60 East Sac County 24

3rd Place: Kuemper Catholic 46 All-Stars 26

Polo Duals

Rock Port 30 Clinton 23

Rock Port 36 Polo 27

Rock Port 42 East Atchison 6

Lafayette County 54 Rock Port 18

Lafayette County 42 Rock Port 30

Sabetha Dual Tournament

Auburn 36 KC Sumner 30

Topeka Seaman 72 Auburn 12

Washburn Rural JV 48 Auburn 24

Sabetha 60 Auburn 18

Silver Lake 48 Auburn 36

