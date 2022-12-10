Ogden Dual Tournament
Kuemper Catholic 58 Greene County 18
Algona 58 Kuemper Catholic 15
Kuemper Catholic 49 Woodward Granger 28
Kuemper Catholic 60 East Sac County 24
3rd Place: Kuemper Catholic 46 All-Stars 26
Polo Duals
Rock Port 30 Clinton 23
Rock Port 36 Polo 27
Rock Port 42 East Atchison 6
Lafayette County 54 Rock Port 18
Lafayette County 42 Rock Port 30
Sabetha Dual Tournament
Auburn 36 KC Sumner 30
Topeka Seaman 72 Auburn 12
Washburn Rural JV 48 Auburn 24
Sabetha 60 Auburn 18
Silver Lake 48 Auburn 36