AT PLATTSMOUTH

Glenwood 45 Plattsmouth 28 

AT AUDUBON

Riverside 75 Griswold 0 

Riverside 68 Audubon 0

Riverside 43 Southwest Valley 21

Southwest Valley 51 Audubon 18 

Southwest Valley 54 Griswold 11

Audubon 42 Griswold 12

AT TJ

Logan-Magnolia 78 Thomas Jefferson 6 

Logan-Magnolia 53 Missouri Valley 24 

AT BEDFORD- LENOX

ACGC 38 Bedford-Lenox 27 

Bedford-Lenox 60 Coon Rapids-Bayard 6 

Interstate 35 39 Bedford-Lenox 30 

ACGC 42 Coon Rapids-Bayard 12 

Interstate 35 66 Coon Rapids-Bayard 12 

AT CENTRAL DECATUR

Central Decatur 54 East Union 12

Moravia 37 Central Decatur 30 

Central Decatur 48 Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 30

East Union 30 Southeast Warren 30 

Moravia 48 East Union 36

Moravia 35 Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 30 

AT MARTENDALE-ST. MARYS

Martensdale-St. Marys 42 BGM 30

Martensdale-St. Marys 42 Nodaway Valley 22

Nodaway Valley 42 BGM 36

AT SYRACUSE

Central City 46 Syracuse 25

