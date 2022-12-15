KMALAND GIRLS WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (12/15)

AT COUNCIL BLUFFS

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 36 Council Bluffs 36

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42 Sioux City West 24 

Council Bluffs 48 Sioux City West 24 

KMALAND BOYS WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (12/15)

AT CLARINDA

Harlan 45 Shenandoah 27

Harlan 35 Clarinda 30

Shenandoah 51 Clarinda 24 

CORNER CONFERENCE DUALS AT TARKIO

Southwest Iowa 51 East Mills 16

Southwest Iowa 66 East Atchison 12

Southwest Iowa 66 Griswold 12

East Mills 48 Griswold 18

East Mills 42 East Atchison 18

AT EAST UNION

Nodaway Valley 60 Mount Ayr 12

Nodaway Valley 60 East Union 22

Nodaway Valley 57 Wayne 10

East Union 39 Mount Ayr 12 

East Union 34 Wayne 30 

Wayne 42 Mount Ayr 18 

AT ABRAHAM LINCOLN

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54 Abraham Lincoln 15

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 77 Sioux City West 6

Abraham Lincoln 66 Sioux City West 12

AT BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC

Bishop Heelan Catholic 58 Sioux City East 24

AT STANBERRY

Lafayette 33 Maryville 31 

Lafayette 57 Stanberry 15

Maryville 54 Albany 27 

Maryville 48 Stanberry 34 

Albany vs. Stanberry (MISSING)

AT SKUTT CATHOLIC

Plattsmouth at Skutt Catholic (MISSING)

AT NORRIS

Tri County 57 Auburn 11

Norris 51 Auburn 12

AT JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL

Johnson County Central 41 Louisville 36

AT YUTAN

Yutan 34 Ashland-Greenwood 18

West Point-Beemer 54 Ashland-Greenwood 28

 

