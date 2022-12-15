KMALAND GIRLS WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (12/15)
AT COUNCIL BLUFFS
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 36 Council Bluffs 36
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42 Sioux City West 24
Council Bluffs 48 Sioux City West 24
KMALAND BOYS WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (12/15)
AT CLARINDA
Harlan 45 Shenandoah 27
Harlan 35 Clarinda 30
Shenandoah 51 Clarinda 24
CORNER CONFERENCE DUALS AT TARKIO
Southwest Iowa 51 East Mills 16
Southwest Iowa 66 East Atchison 12
Southwest Iowa 66 Griswold 12
East Mills 48 Griswold 18
East Mills 42 East Atchison 18
AT EAST UNION
Nodaway Valley 60 Mount Ayr 12
Nodaway Valley 60 East Union 22
Nodaway Valley 57 Wayne 10
East Union 39 Mount Ayr 12
East Union 34 Wayne 30
Wayne 42 Mount Ayr 18
AT ABRAHAM LINCOLN
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54 Abraham Lincoln 15
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 77 Sioux City West 6
Abraham Lincoln 66 Sioux City West 12
AT BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC
Bishop Heelan Catholic 58 Sioux City East 24
AT STANBERRY
Lafayette 33 Maryville 31
Lafayette 57 Stanberry 15
Maryville 54 Albany 27
Maryville 48 Stanberry 34
Albany vs. Stanberry (MISSING)
AT SKUTT CATHOLIC
Plattsmouth at Skutt Catholic (MISSING)
AT NORRIS
Tri County 57 Auburn 11
Norris 51 Auburn 12
AT JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL
Johnson County Central 41 Louisville 36
AT YUTAN
Yutan 34 Ashland-Greenwood 18
West Point-Beemer 54 Ashland-Greenwood 28