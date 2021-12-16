KMALAND WRESTLING SCOREBOARD
AT SHENANDOAH
Clarinda 40 Harlan 34
Clarinda 60 Shenandoah 21
Harlan 57 Shenandoah 23
AT RED OAK
AHSTW 45 Red Oak 31
AHSTW 64 Denison-Schleswig 12
AHSTW 62 St. Albert 10
Red Oak 45 St. Albert 15
Red Oak 51 Denison-Schleswig 24
Denison-Schleswig 42 St. Albert 24
AT ATLANTIC
Atlantic-CAM 81 Lewis Central 0
Atlantic-CAM 56 Kuemper Catholic 21
Lewis Central 42 Kuemper Catholic 38
Corner Conference Meet
Southwest Iowa 54 East Mills 24
Southwest Iowa 72 East Atchison 12
Southwest Iowa 78 Griswold 6
East Mills 36 East Atchison 24
East Mills 42 Griswold 12
East Atchison 36 Griswold 6
AT AUDUBON
Audubon 36 East Sac County 35
South Central Calhoun 63 Audubon 15
East Sac County 42 Woodbine 12
South Central Calhoun 78 Woodbine 6
AT EDDYVILLE-BLAKESBURG-FREMONT
Clarke 46 Central Decatur 12
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 60 Central Decatur 6
AT MOUNT AYR
Nodaway Valley 60 East Union 12
Nodaway Valley 60 Mount Ayr 18
Nodaway Valley 60 Wayne 12
East Union 41 Mount Ayr 24
East Union 54 Wayne 12
Mount Ayr 36 Wayne 18
AT SIOUX CITY NORTH
LeMars 66 Sioux City North 12
LeMars 70 Thomas Jefferson 12
Sioux City North 48 Thomas Jefferson 29
AT SIOUX CITY WEST
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 74 Abraham Lincoln 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 78 Sioux City West 6
Abraham Lincoln 54 Sioux City West 24
AT SIOUX CITY EAST
Bishop Heelan Catholic 54 Sioux City East 27
AT ALBANY
Maryville 33 Stanberry 5
Albany 36 Maryville 27
AT SKUTT CATHOLIC
Skutt Catholic 39 Plattsmouth 33
AT YUTAN
West Point-Beemer 48 Ashland-Greenwood 36
Yutan 57 Ashland-Greenwood 16
AT LOUISVILLE
Johnson County Central 36 Louisville 30
HTRS 36 Louisville 24
HTRS 42 Johnson County Central 18
AT AUBURN
Tri-County 54 Auburn 30
Norris 52 Auburn 21