KMALAND WRESTLING SCOREBOARD 

AT SHENANDOAH

Clarinda 40 Harlan 34

Clarinda 60 Shenandoah 21

Harlan 57 Shenandoah 23

AT RED OAK

AHSTW 45 Red Oak 31

AHSTW 64 Denison-Schleswig 12

AHSTW 62 St. Albert 10

Red Oak 45 St. Albert 15

Red Oak 51 Denison-Schleswig 24

Denison-Schleswig 42 St. Albert 24

AT ATLANTIC

Atlantic-CAM 81 Lewis Central 0

Atlantic-CAM 56 Kuemper Catholic 21

Lewis Central 42 Kuemper Catholic 38

Corner Conference Meet 

Southwest Iowa 54 East Mills 24

Southwest Iowa 72 East Atchison 12

Southwest Iowa 78 Griswold 6

East Mills 36 East Atchison 24

East Mills 42 Griswold 12

East Atchison 36 Griswold 6

AT AUDUBON

Audubon 36 East Sac County 35

South Central Calhoun 63 Audubon 15

East Sac County 42 Woodbine 12

South Central Calhoun 78 Woodbine 6

AT EDDYVILLE-BLAKESBURG-FREMONT

Clarke 46 Central Decatur 12

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 60 Central Decatur 6

AT MOUNT AYR

Nodaway Valley 60 East Union 12

Nodaway Valley 60 Mount Ayr 18

Nodaway Valley 60 Wayne 12

East Union 41 Mount Ayr 24

East Union 54 Wayne 12

Mount Ayr 36 Wayne 18

AT SIOUX CITY NORTH 

LeMars 66 Sioux City North 12

LeMars 70 Thomas Jefferson 12

Sioux City North 48 Thomas Jefferson 29

AT SIOUX CITY WEST

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 74 Abraham Lincoln 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 78 Sioux City West 6

Abraham Lincoln 54 Sioux City West 24

AT SIOUX CITY EAST

Bishop Heelan Catholic 54 Sioux City East 27

AT ALBANY

Maryville 33 Stanberry 5

Albany 36 Maryville 27

AT SKUTT CATHOLIC

Skutt Catholic 39 Plattsmouth 33

AT YUTAN

West Point-Beemer 48 Ashland-Greenwood 36

Yutan 57 Ashland-Greenwood 16

AT LOUISVILLE

Johnson County Central 36 Louisville 30

HTRS 36 Louisville 24

HTRS 42 Johnson County Central 18

AT AUBURN

Tri-County 54 Auburn 30

Norris 52 Auburn 21

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.