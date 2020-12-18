AT HARLAN

Harlan 34 Clarinda 32 

Harlan 66 Shenandoah 6 

Clarinda 48 Shenandoah 6 

AT DENISON-SCHLESWIG

AHSTW 51 Denison-Schleswig 30 

AHSTW 52 Red Oak 19 

AHSTW 51 St. Albert 27 

Red Oak 36 Denison-Schleswig 33

Red Oak 40 St. Albert 36 

St. Albert 33 Denison-Schleswig 30 

AT LEWIS CENTRAL

Atlantic-CAM 54 Lewis Central 17 

Atlantic-CAM 54 Kuemper Catholic 22

Lewis Central 59 Kuemper Catholic 24 

AT GRISWOLD

East Mills 48 Southwest Iowa 27

East Mills 42 East Atchison 30 

East Mills 54 Griswold 12 

Southwest Iowa 66 Griswold 6 

Southwest Iowa 54 East Atchison 18 

AT CLARKE

Clarke 36 Central Decatur 34

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 36 Central Decatur 30 

AT WAYNE

Nodaway Valley 31 East Union 30

Nodaway Valley 48 Mount Ayr 18

Nodaway Valley 54 Wayne 11 

East Union 48 Wayne 12 

East Union 39 Mount Ayr 18 

Mount Ayr 36 Wayne 18 

AT LEMARS

LeMars 62 Sioux City North 17

LeMars 66 Thomas Jefferson 6

Sioux City North 60 Thomas Jefferson 6

AT SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54 Abraham Lincoln 12

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 69 Sioux City West 6 

Abraham Lincoln 53 Sioux City West 6 

AT BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC

Bishop Heelan 48 Sioux City East 27 

AT FAIRBURY GIRLS TOURNAMENT 

Weeping Water led the way with 61 points. Riley Hohn (106) and Raelyn Wilson (124) were champions for the Indians. 

AT TRI-COUNTY

Tri-County 45 Auburn 35

Norris 60 Auburn 9 

AT YUTAN

Yutan 52 Ashland-Greenwood 21 

West Point Beemer 39 Ashland-Greenwood 37 

AT HUMBOLDT-TRS

Humboldt-TRS 36 Louisville 36

Humboldt-TRS 36 Johnson County Central 22

Louisville 54 Johnson County Central 12 

