AT HARLAN
Harlan 34 Clarinda 32
Harlan 66 Shenandoah 6
Clarinda 48 Shenandoah 6
AT DENISON-SCHLESWIG
AHSTW 51 Denison-Schleswig 30
AHSTW 52 Red Oak 19
AHSTW 51 St. Albert 27
Red Oak 36 Denison-Schleswig 33
Red Oak 40 St. Albert 36
St. Albert 33 Denison-Schleswig 30
AT LEWIS CENTRAL
Atlantic-CAM 54 Lewis Central 17
Atlantic-CAM 54 Kuemper Catholic 22
Lewis Central 59 Kuemper Catholic 24
AT GRISWOLD
East Mills 48 Southwest Iowa 27
East Mills 42 East Atchison 30
East Mills 54 Griswold 12
Southwest Iowa 66 Griswold 6
Southwest Iowa 54 East Atchison 18
AT CLARKE
Clarke 36 Central Decatur 34
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 36 Central Decatur 30
AT WAYNE
Nodaway Valley 31 East Union 30
Nodaway Valley 48 Mount Ayr 18
Nodaway Valley 54 Wayne 11
East Union 48 Wayne 12
East Union 39 Mount Ayr 18
Mount Ayr 36 Wayne 18
AT LEMARS
LeMars 62 Sioux City North 17
LeMars 66 Thomas Jefferson 6
Sioux City North 60 Thomas Jefferson 6
AT SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54 Abraham Lincoln 12
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 69 Sioux City West 6
Abraham Lincoln 53 Sioux City West 6
AT BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC
Bishop Heelan 48 Sioux City East 27
AT FAIRBURY GIRLS TOURNAMENT
Weeping Water led the way with 61 points. Riley Hohn (106) and Raelyn Wilson (124) were champions for the Indians.
AT TRI-COUNTY
Tri-County 45 Auburn 35
Norris 60 Auburn 9
AT YUTAN
Yutan 52 Ashland-Greenwood 21
West Point Beemer 39 Ashland-Greenwood 37
AT HUMBOLDT-TRS
Humboldt-TRS 36 Louisville 36
Humboldt-TRS 36 Johnson County Central 22
Louisville 54 Johnson County Central 12