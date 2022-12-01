KMALAND BOYS WRESTLING SCOREBOARD
AT SOUTHWEST VALLEY
Shenandoah 72 East Mills 6
Shenandoah 40 Southwest Valley 27
Shenandoah 48 Clarke 33
Clarke 48 East Mills 24
Southwest Valley 48 East Mills 24
Clarke 43 Southwest Valley 42
AT CLARINDA
Clarinda 48 Griswold 12
Maryville 42 Clarinda 42 **Maryville wins via tiebreak procedure
Maryville 72 Griswold 6
AT TRI-CENTER
Denison-Schleswig 72 Tri-Center 6
Denison-Schleswig 42 Missouri Valley 36
West Monona-Whiting 60 Denison-Schleswig 24
Missouri Valley 60 Tri-Center 9
West Monona-Whiting 66 Missouri Valley 9
West Monona-Whiting 78 Tri-Center 6
AT RIVERSIDE
Glenwood 48 Riverside 32
Underwood 42 Glenwood 36
Underwood 39 Riverside 16
AT ADM
Atlantic 39 ADM 27
Atlantic 51 Earlham 30
AT WOODBINE
Logan-Magnolia 43 AHSTW 36
Logan-Magnolia 78 Audubon 6
Logan-Magnolia 76 Woodbine 6
AHSTW 60 Audubon 12
AHSTW 66 Woodbine 12
Woodbine 27 Audubon 24
AT CENTRAL DECATUR
Wayne 45 Bedford 18
Wayne 36 Central Decatur 28
Central Decatur 44 Bedford 24
AT SOUTHEAST WARREN
Martensdale-St. Marys 48 Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 33
Martensdale-St. Marys 54 Moravia 27
Pleasantville 63 Martensdale-St. Marys 40
Pleasantville 42 Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 36
Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 42 Moravia 33
Pleasantville 66 Moravia 15
AT BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC
LeMars 46 Abraham Lincoln 24
LeMars 37 Bishop Heelan Catholic 33
Bishop Heelan Catholic 60 Abraham Lincoln 14
AT SIOUX CITY EAST
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 78 Thomas Jefferson 6
Sioux City East 42 Thomas Jefferson 33
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 73 Sioux City East 6
AT WAHOO
Wahoo 40 Ashland-Greenwood 28
Waverly 74 Ashland-Greenwood 6
AT NEBRASKA CITY
Elkhorn North 48 Nebraska City 25
AT FALLS CITY
Syracuse 51 Falls City 29
AT LINCOLN LUTHERAN
Louisville 57 Lincoln Lutheran 18
Milford 43 Louisville 29
AT CONESTOGA
Conestoga 54 Elkhorn 24
AT FREEMAN DUAL TOURNAMENT
Wilber-Clatonia 72 Palmyra 12
Palmyra 42 Humboldt-TRS 18
Tri County 60 Palmyra 18
Centennial 52 Palmyra 12
Palmyra 36 Freeman 18