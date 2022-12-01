KMALAND BOYS WRESTLING SCOREBOARD 

AT SOUTHWEST VALLEY 

Shenandoah 72 East Mills 6

Shenandoah 40 Southwest Valley 27

Shenandoah 48 Clarke 33

Clarke 48 East Mills 24

Southwest Valley 48 East Mills 24

Clarke 43 Southwest Valley 42

AT CLARINDA 

Clarinda 48 Griswold 12

Maryville 42 Clarinda 42 **Maryville wins via tiebreak procedure

Maryville 72 Griswold 6

AT TRI-CENTER 

Denison-Schleswig 72 Tri-Center 6

Denison-Schleswig 42 Missouri Valley 36

West Monona-Whiting 60 Denison-Schleswig 24

Missouri Valley 60 Tri-Center 9

West Monona-Whiting 66 Missouri Valley 9

West Monona-Whiting 78 Tri-Center 6

AT RIVERSIDE 

Glenwood 48 Riverside 32 

Underwood 42 Glenwood 36

Underwood 39 Riverside 16

AT ADM 

Atlantic 39 ADM 27

Atlantic 51 Earlham 30

AT WOODBINE 

Logan-Magnolia 43 AHSTW 36

Logan-Magnolia 78 Audubon 6

Logan-Magnolia 76 Woodbine 6

AHSTW 60 Audubon 12

AHSTW 66 Woodbine 12

Woodbine 27 Audubon 24

AT CENTRAL DECATUR 

Wayne 45 Bedford 18

Wayne 36 Central Decatur 28

Central Decatur 44 Bedford 24

AT SOUTHEAST WARREN 

Martensdale-St. Marys 48 Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 33

Martensdale-St. Marys 54 Moravia 27

Pleasantville 63 Martensdale-St. Marys 40

Pleasantville 42 Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 36

Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 42 Moravia 33

Pleasantville 66 Moravia 15

AT BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC 

LeMars 46 Abraham Lincoln 24

LeMars 37 Bishop Heelan Catholic 33

Bishop Heelan Catholic 60 Abraham Lincoln 14

AT SIOUX CITY EAST 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 78 Thomas Jefferson 6

Sioux City East 42 Thomas Jefferson 33

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 73 Sioux City East 6

AT WAHOO 

Wahoo 40 Ashland-Greenwood 28

Waverly 74 Ashland-Greenwood 6

AT NEBRASKA CITY 

Elkhorn North 48 Nebraska City 25

AT FALLS CITY 

Syracuse 51 Falls City 29

AT LINCOLN LUTHERAN 

Louisville 57 Lincoln Lutheran 18

Milford 43 Louisville 29

AT CONESTOGA 

Conestoga 54 Elkhorn 24

AT FREEMAN DUAL TOURNAMENT 

Wilber-Clatonia 72 Palmyra 12

Palmyra 42 Humboldt-TRS 18

Tri County 60 Palmyra 18

Centennial 52 Palmyra 12

Palmyra 36 Freeman 18

