AT SHENANDOAH

Mount Ayr 48 East Mills 30  

Mount Ayr 42 Shenandoah 12 

Mount Ayr 36 Southwest Valley 30

East Mills 51 Shenandoah 6 

East Mills 40 Southwest Valley 21

Southwest Valley 46 Shenandoah 12 

AT CLARINDA

Clarinda 72 Albany 0 

Clarinda 72 Griswold 0 

Clarinda 69 Maryville 0 

Maryville 39 Griswold 12

Maryville 36 Albany 18 

Albany 24 Griswold 18

AT MISSOURI VALLEY

Missouri Valley 43 Treynor 30 

Missouri Valley 66 Tri-Center 18 

Missouri Valley 61 Denison-Schleswig 18

Treynor 45 Denison-Schleswig 24

Treynor 60 Tri-Center 12

Denison-Schleswig 42 Tri-Center 24

AT WINTERSET

Creston/O-M 72 Perry 6

Winterset 40 Creston/O-M 24

AT ATLANTIC

Atlantic-CAM 39 Underwood 34

AT WOODBINE

Logan-Magnolia 84 Audubon 0

Woodbine 30 Audubon 24 

AT ACGC

ACGC 47 East Union 12

ACGC 45 Nodaway Valley 18 

West Central Valley 54 East Union 24 

West Central Valley 45 Nodaway Valley 29

Nodaway Valley 42 East Union 18 

AT SOUTHEAST WARREN

Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 42 Martensdale-St. Marys 40

Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 48 Pleasantville 30 

Pleasantville 40 Martensdale-St. Marys 36

AT AL 

LeMars 51 Abraham Lincoln 17 

LeMars 36 Bishop Heelan 35

Bishop Heelan 51 AL 27

AT WAYNE

Central Decatur 48 Bedford/Lenox 23

Central Decatur 51 Wayne 6

Central Decatur 48 Stanberry 18

Bedford/Lenox 54 Wayne 12

Bedford/Lenox 60 Stanberry 12

Stanberry 48 Wayne 18

AT TJ 

Sioux City East 54 Thomas Jefferson 24

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 72 Thomas Jefferson 12

AT SIOUX CITY WEST

Sioux City North 57 Sioux City West 21 

AT NEBRASKA CITY

Nebraska City 70 Elkhorn North 6 

Nebraska City 72 Fairbury 12

AT SOUTH SIOUX CITY

Plattsmouth 45 South Sioux City 29

AT MILFORD

Milford 66 Louisville 12 

AT FREEMAN

Freeman 33 Palmyra 18

AT OAKLAND-CRAIG 

Weeping Water 36 Oakland-Craig 30

AT FALLS CITY 

Syracuse 66 Falls City 6

