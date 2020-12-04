AT SHENANDOAH
Mount Ayr 48 East Mills 30
Mount Ayr 42 Shenandoah 12
Mount Ayr 36 Southwest Valley 30
East Mills 51 Shenandoah 6
East Mills 40 Southwest Valley 21
Southwest Valley 46 Shenandoah 12
AT CLARINDA
Clarinda 72 Albany 0
Clarinda 72 Griswold 0
Clarinda 69 Maryville 0
Maryville 39 Griswold 12
Maryville 36 Albany 18
Albany 24 Griswold 18
AT MISSOURI VALLEY
Missouri Valley 43 Treynor 30
Missouri Valley 66 Tri-Center 18
Missouri Valley 61 Denison-Schleswig 18
Treynor 45 Denison-Schleswig 24
Treynor 60 Tri-Center 12
Denison-Schleswig 42 Tri-Center 24
AT WINTERSET
Creston/O-M 72 Perry 6
Winterset 40 Creston/O-M 24
AT ATLANTIC
Atlantic-CAM 39 Underwood 34
AT WOODBINE
Logan-Magnolia 84 Audubon 0
Woodbine 30 Audubon 24
AT ACGC
ACGC 47 East Union 12
ACGC 45 Nodaway Valley 18
West Central Valley 54 East Union 24
West Central Valley 45 Nodaway Valley 29
Nodaway Valley 42 East Union 18
AT SOUTHEAST WARREN
Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 42 Martensdale-St. Marys 40
Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 48 Pleasantville 30
Pleasantville 40 Martensdale-St. Marys 36
AT AL
LeMars 51 Abraham Lincoln 17
LeMars 36 Bishop Heelan 35
Bishop Heelan 51 AL 27
AT WAYNE
Central Decatur 48 Bedford/Lenox 23
Central Decatur 51 Wayne 6
Central Decatur 48 Stanberry 18
Bedford/Lenox 54 Wayne 12
Bedford/Lenox 60 Stanberry 12
Stanberry 48 Wayne 18
AT TJ
Sioux City East 54 Thomas Jefferson 24
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 72 Thomas Jefferson 12
AT SIOUX CITY WEST
Sioux City North 57 Sioux City West 21
AT NEBRASKA CITY
Nebraska City 70 Elkhorn North 6
Nebraska City 72 Fairbury 12
AT SOUTH SIOUX CITY
Plattsmouth 45 South Sioux City 29
AT MILFORD
Milford 66 Louisville 12
AT FREEMAN
Freeman 33 Palmyra 18
AT OAKLAND-CRAIG
Weeping Water 36 Oakland-Craig 30
AT FALLS CITY
Syracuse 66 Falls City 6