At Red Oak

Creston 45 Atlantic 25

Creston 67 Red Oak 9

Atlantic 72 Red Oak 11

At Plattsmouth

Boys: Glenwood 45 Plattsmouth 18

Girls: Glenwood 18 Plattsmouth 0

At Interstate 35

ACGC 42 Lenox 36

Interstate 35 72 Lenox 10

At Nodaway Valley

Nodaway Valley 42 Martensdale-St. Marys 37

Nodaway Valley 48 Wayne 18

At Auburn

Auburn 42 Rock Port 30

Sabetha 46 Auburn 24

Sabetha 36 Rock Port 32

At Weeping Water (Girls)

Weeping Water 24 Louisville 16

Louisville 30 Johnson County Central 18

Johnson County Central 24 Weeping Water 24 (JCC wins via tiebreaker)

