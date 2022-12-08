At Red Oak
Creston 45 Atlantic 25
Creston 67 Red Oak 9
Atlantic 72 Red Oak 11
At Plattsmouth
Boys: Glenwood 45 Plattsmouth 18
Girls: Glenwood 18 Plattsmouth 0
At Interstate 35
ACGC 42 Lenox 36
Interstate 35 72 Lenox 10
At Nodaway Valley
Nodaway Valley 42 Martensdale-St. Marys 37
Nodaway Valley 48 Wayne 18
At Auburn
Auburn 42 Rock Port 30
Sabetha 46 Auburn 24
Sabetha 36 Rock Port 32
At Weeping Water (Girls)
Weeping Water 24 Louisville 16
Louisville 30 Johnson County Central 18
Johnson County Central 24 Weeping Water 24 (JCC wins via tiebreaker)