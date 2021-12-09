KMALAND WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (12/9)
AT GLENWOOD
Plattsmouth 39 Glenwood 36
AT SOUTHWEST VALLEY
Riverside 42 Audubon 36
Riverside 48 Southwest Valley 24
Southwest Valley 48 Audubon 24
AT ACGC
Bedford-Lenox 54 ACGC 30
Interstate 35 51 Bedford-Lenox 24
Bedford-Lenox 72 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
ACGC 60 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
Interstate 35 78 Coon Rapids-Bayard 6
AT SOUTHEAST WARREN
Moravia 48 East Union 30
Moravia 48 Central Decatur 24
Moravia 54 Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 18
Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 42 Central Decatur 24
Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 48 East Union 30
East Union 36 Central Decatur 30
AT WAYNE
Nodaway Valley 50 Martensdale-St. Marys 24
Nodaway Valley 53 Wayne 24
Martensdale-St. Marys 54 Wayne 12
AT CENTRAL CITY
Syracuse 39 Central City 38
AT GUARDIAN ANGELS CENTRAL CATHOLIC
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 42 Ashland-Greenwood 32
AT ROCK PORT
Auburn 42 Rock Port 33
Sabetha 64 Auburn 12