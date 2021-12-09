KMALAND WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (12/9)

AT GLENWOOD

Plattsmouth 39 Glenwood 36

AT SOUTHWEST VALLEY

Riverside 42 Audubon 36

Riverside 48 Southwest Valley 24

Southwest Valley 48 Audubon 24

AT ACGC

Bedford-Lenox 54 ACGC 30

Interstate 35 51 Bedford-Lenox 24

Bedford-Lenox 72 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0

ACGC 60 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0

Interstate 35 78 Coon Rapids-Bayard 6

AT SOUTHEAST WARREN

Moravia 48 East Union 30

Moravia 48 Central Decatur 24

Moravia 54 Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 18

Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 42 Central Decatur 24

Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 48 East Union 30

East Union 36 Central Decatur 30

AT WAYNE

Nodaway Valley 50 Martensdale-St. Marys 24

Nodaway Valley 53 Wayne 24

Martensdale-St. Marys 54 Wayne 12

AT CENTRAL CITY

Syracuse 39 Central City 38

AT GUARDIAN ANGELS CENTRAL CATHOLIC

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 42 Ashland-Greenwood 32

AT ROCK PORT

Auburn 42 Rock Port 33

Sabetha 64 Auburn 12

