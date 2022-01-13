KMALAND WRESTLING SCOREBOARD
AT WEST CENTRAL VALLEY
Kuemper Catholic 46 West Central Valley 30
Kuemper Catholic 48 Ogden 26
AT WOODBINE
Riverside 60 Tri-Center 6
Riverside 72 Woodbine 9
Riverside 57 ACGC 18
Tri-Center 24 Woodbine 12
ACGC 52 Woodbine 4
AT BENNINGTON
Logan-Magnolia 48 Plattsmouth 26
Bennington 50 Logan-Magnolia 30
Bennington 69 Plattsmouth 12
AT EAST UNION
Panorama 49 Martensdale-St. Marys 27
Panorama 60 East Union 24
Panorama 48 Southwest Valley 33
Martensdale-St. Marys 54 East Union 21
Martensdale-St. Marys 48 Southwest Valley 24
Southwest Valley 48 East Union 36
AT CLARKE
Southeast Warren 48 Chariton 28
Albia 66 Southeast Warren 16
Clarke 39 Southeast Warren 30
AT INTERSTATE 35
Interstate 35 66 Wayne 12
Pleasantville 66 Wayne 12
Coon Rapids-Bayard, Ogden at West Central Valley
AT BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 83 Sioux City North 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54 Bishop Heelan Catholic 11
Bishop Heelan Catholic 57 Sioux City North 15
AT SIOUX CITY EAST
LeMars 61 Sioux City West 13
LeMars 57 Sioux City East 24
Sioux City East 48 Sioux City West 24
AT ALBANY
Maysville 48 Stanberry 6
West Platte 54 Stanberry 3
Albany Stanberry (Not Reported)
AT BEATRICE
Beatrice 37 Nebraska City 32
AT RALSTON
Ralston 64 Louisville 9
AT SYRACUSE
Syracuse 42 Norris 30
Syracuse 63 Fairbury 16