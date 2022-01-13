KMALAND WRESTLING SCOREBOARD

AT WEST CENTRAL VALLEY 

Kuemper Catholic 46 West Central Valley 30

Kuemper Catholic 48 Ogden 26

AT WOODBINE

Riverside 60 Tri-Center 6

Riverside 72 Woodbine 9

Riverside 57 ACGC 18

Tri-Center 24 Woodbine 12

ACGC 52 Woodbine 4

AT BENNINGTON

Logan-Magnolia 48 Plattsmouth 26

Bennington 50 Logan-Magnolia 30

Bennington 69 Plattsmouth 12

AT EAST UNION 

Panorama 49 Martensdale-St. Marys 27

Panorama 60 East Union 24

Panorama 48 Southwest Valley 33

Martensdale-St. Marys 54 East Union 21

Martensdale-St. Marys 48 Southwest Valley 24

Southwest Valley 48 East Union 36

AT CLARKE 

Southeast Warren 48 Chariton 28

Albia 66 Southeast Warren 16

Clarke 39 Southeast Warren 30

AT INTERSTATE 35 

Interstate 35 66 Wayne 12

Pleasantville 66 Wayne 12

Coon Rapids-Bayard, Ogden at West Central Valley

AT BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 83 Sioux City North 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54 Bishop Heelan Catholic 11

Bishop Heelan Catholic 57 Sioux City North 15

AT SIOUX CITY EAST 

LeMars 61 Sioux City West 13

LeMars 57 Sioux City East 24

Sioux City East 48 Sioux City West 24

AT ALBANY 

Maysville 48 Stanberry 6

West Platte 54 Stanberry 3

Albany Stanberry (Not Reported)

AT BEATRICE

Beatrice 37 Nebraska City 32

AT RALSTON 

Ralston 64 Louisville 9

AT SYRACUSE

Syracuse 42 Norris 30

Syracuse 63 Fairbury 16

