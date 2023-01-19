AT CLARINDA

Atlantic 39 Glenwood 34

Atlantic 63 Clarinda 9

Glenwood 54 Clarinda 18 

COUNCIL BLUFFS CITY DUALS AT COUNCIL BLUFFS

Lewis Central 38 Abraham Lincoln 37

Lewis Central 65 Thomas Jefferson 6

Lewis Central 49 St. Albert 12

Abraham Lincoln 51 St. Albert 27 

Abraham Lincoln 54 Thomas Jefferson 27 

Thomas Jefferson 42 St. Albert 28 

AT ALBIA

Albia 75 Central Decatur 0

Albia 60 Central Decatur 9

Pleasantville 73 Central Decatur 6

AT STANBERRY

Stanberry 36 East Atchison 24 

Stanberry 39 North Andrew 18

AT LAWSON

Lawson 38 Maryville 34

Maryville 48 Maysville 23 

AT SOUTH HARRISON

Savannah 36 Chillicothe 35

Savannah 54 South Harrison 12

AT SYRACUSE

Syracuse 33 Nebraska City 32

AT CONESTOGA

Conestoga 41 Falls City 39 

AT WEEPING WATER

Weeping Water 54 Johnson County Central 30

