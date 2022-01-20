KMALAND WRESTLING SCOREBOARD
At Denison-Schleswig
Creston 71 Denison-Schleswig 10
Creston 67 Shenandoah 6
Shenandoah 42 Denison-Schleswig 36
At Atlantic
Atlantic-CAM 49 Clarinda 22
Glenwood 46 Clarinda 27
At Red Oak
Harlan 35 Kuemper Catholic 34
Harlan 48 AHSTW 29
Harlan 40 Red Oak 31
Kuemper Catholic 46 AHSTW 30
Kuemper Catholic 60 Red Oak 21
AHSTW 41 Red Oak 41 (AHSTW wins via criteria)
At St. Albert
Lewis Central 77 Thomas Jefferson 0
Lewis Central 45 Abraham Lincoln 15
Lewis Central 60 St. Albert 18
Abraham Lincoln 60 St. Albert 24
Abraham Lincoln 78 Thomas Jefferson 6
St. Albert 24 Thomas Jefferson 12
At Davis County
Albia 57 Central Decatur 21
Davis County 42 Central Decatur 30
Pleasantville 47 Central Decatur 28
AT Martensdale-St. Marys
Martensdale-St. Marys 48 Collins-Maxwell 24
Martensdale-St. Marys 30 Earlham 24
West Central Valley 48 Martensdale-St. Marys 25
At Southeast Warren
Interstate 35 78 Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 3
Panorama 51 Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 24
Van Meter 33 Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 30
At Sioux City West
Sioux City East 35 Sioux City West 30
At Sigourney
Moravia 54 HLV 15
Moravia 48 Belle Plaine 27
Sigourney-Keota 48 Moravia 30
Missing: North Andrew, Stanberry at East Atchison
At Maysville
Lawson 54 Maryville 21
Maysville 25 Maryville 18
At Nebraska City
Nebraska City 46 Syracuse 24
At Weeping Water
Weeping Water 54 Roncalli Catholic 21
Yutan 66 Weeping Water 18
At Conestoga
Falls City 48 Conestoga 30