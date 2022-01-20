KMALAND WRESTLING SCOREBOARD

At Denison-Schleswig

Creston 71 Denison-Schleswig 10 

Creston 67 Shenandoah 6 

Shenandoah 42 Denison-Schleswig 36

At Atlantic

Atlantic-CAM 49 Clarinda 22 

Glenwood 46 Clarinda 27 

At Red Oak 

Harlan 35 Kuemper Catholic 34

Harlan 48 AHSTW 29

Harlan 40 Red Oak 31 

Kuemper Catholic 46 AHSTW 30

Kuemper Catholic 60 Red Oak 21 

AHSTW 41 Red Oak 41 (AHSTW wins via criteria) 

At St. Albert

Lewis Central 77 Thomas Jefferson 0 

Lewis Central 45 Abraham Lincoln 15

Lewis Central 60 St. Albert 18 

Abraham Lincoln 60 St. Albert 24 

Abraham Lincoln 78 Thomas Jefferson 6

St. Albert 24 Thomas Jefferson 12 

At Davis County

Albia 57 Central Decatur 21

Davis County 42 Central Decatur 30 

Pleasantville 47 Central Decatur 28 

AT Martensdale-St. Marys

Martensdale-St. Marys 48 Collins-Maxwell 24 

Martensdale-St. Marys 30 Earlham 24

West Central Valley 48 Martensdale-St. Marys 25 

At Southeast Warren

Interstate 35 78 Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 3 

Panorama 51 Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 24

Van Meter 33 Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 30 

At Sioux City West

Sioux City East 35 Sioux City West 30 

At Sigourney

Moravia 54 HLV 15

Moravia 48 Belle Plaine 27 

Sigourney-Keota 48 Moravia 30 

Missing: North Andrew, Stanberry at East Atchison

At Maysville

Lawson 54 Maryville 21

Maysville 25 Maryville 18 

At Nebraska City 

Nebraska City 46 Syracuse 24 

At Weeping Water

Weeping Water 54 Roncalli Catholic 21 

Yutan 66 Weeping Water 18 

At Conestoga

Falls City 48 Conestoga 30

