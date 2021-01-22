AT CRESTON
Creston/O-M 81 Denison-Schleswig 0
Creston/O-M 80 East Union 0
Creston/O-M 82 Shenandoah 0
Denison-Schleswig 45 East Union 18
Denison-Schleswig 36 Shenandoah 15
East Union 31 Shenandoah 30
AT CLARINDA
Clarinda 45 Atlantic-CAM 31
Clarinda 37 Glenwood 30
Glenwood 48 Atlantic-CAM 27
AT KUEMPER CATHOLIC
Harlan 63 AHSTW 12
Harlan 60 Kuemper Catholic 10
Harlan 60 Red Oak 18
Kuemper Catholic 48 AHSTW 15
Kuemper Catholic 51 Red Oak 30
Red Oak 42 AHSTW 36
AT CENTRAL DECATUR
Albia 41 Central Decatur 25
Davis County 48 Central Decatur 24
Pleasantville 54 Central Decatur 18
AT OTTUMWA
Ottumwa 60 Wayne 24
Centerville 40 Wayne 12
AT PANORAMA
I-35, Truro 48 Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 24
Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 54 Panorama 23
Van Meter/Earlham 54 Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 29
AT COLLINS-MAXWELL
Martensdale-St. Marys 45 Collins-Maxwell 24
AT SIOUX CITY EAST
LeMars 63 Sioux City East 18
LeMars 66 Sioux City West 10
Sioux City East 57 Sioux City West 24
AT MARYVILLE
Lawson 52 Maryville 28
Trenton 45 Maryville 12
AT NORRIS
Plattsmouth 51 Norris 18
AT SYRACUSE
Nebraska City 52 Syracuse 15
AT LOUISVILLE
Louisville 33 Weeping Water 30
AT FALLS CITY
Conestoga 51 Falls City 30