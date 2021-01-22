AT CRESTON

Creston/O-M 81 Denison-Schleswig 0 

Creston/O-M 80 East Union 0 

Creston/O-M 82 Shenandoah 0 

Denison-Schleswig 45 East Union 18

Denison-Schleswig 36 Shenandoah 15 

East Union 31 Shenandoah 30 

AT CLARINDA

Clarinda 45 Atlantic-CAM 31

Clarinda 37 Glenwood 30 

Glenwood 48 Atlantic-CAM 27

AT KUEMPER CATHOLIC

Harlan 63 AHSTW 12

Harlan 60 Kuemper Catholic 10 

Harlan 60 Red Oak 18 

Kuemper Catholic 48 AHSTW 15

Kuemper Catholic 51 Red Oak 30 

Red Oak 42 AHSTW 36 

AT CENTRAL DECATUR

Albia 41 Central Decatur 25

Davis County 48 Central Decatur 24

Pleasantville 54 Central Decatur 18

AT OTTUMWA

Ottumwa 60 Wayne 24 

Centerville 40 Wayne 12 

AT PANORAMA

I-35, Truro 48 Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 24

Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 54 Panorama 23

Van Meter/Earlham 54 Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 29

AT COLLINS-MAXWELL

Martensdale-St. Marys 45 Collins-Maxwell 24

AT SIOUX CITY EAST

LeMars 63 Sioux City East 18 

LeMars 66 Sioux City West 10 

Sioux City East 57 Sioux City West 24 

AT MARYVILLE

Lawson 52 Maryville 28 

Trenton 45 Maryville 12

AT NORRIS

Plattsmouth 51 Norris 18

AT SYRACUSE

Nebraska City 52 Syracuse 15

AT LOUISVILLE

Louisville 33 Weeping Water 30 

AT FALLS CITY 

Conestoga 51 Falls City 30

