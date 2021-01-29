AT SHENANDOAH
Atlantic-CAM 66 Shenandoah 10
Atlantic-CAM 48 Southwest Iowa 24
Atlantic-CAM 45 St. Albert 27
St. Albert 48 Southwest Iowa 30
St. Albert 59 Shenandoah 6
Southwest Iowa 46 Shenandoah 15
AT GLENWOOD
Glenwood 72 Denison-Schleswig 6
Glenwood 58 Kuemper Catholic 15
Kuemper Catholic 54 Denison-Schleswig 30
AT HARLAN
Creston/O-M 55 Harlan 19
Creston/O-M 81 Lewis Central 0
Harlan 66 Lewis Central 3
AT AUDUBON
AHSTW 45 Audubon 24
AHSTW 42 East Mills 36
AHSTW 48 Tri-Center 24
East Mills 39 Audubon 27
East Mills 42 Tri-Center 21
Audubon 36 Tri-Center 24
AT WEST MONONA
Logan-Magnolia 58 West Monona 24
Logan-Magnolia 63 Treynor 13
West Monona 39 Riverside 31
West Monona 48 Treynor 36
Riverside 45 Treynor 36
AT BEDFORD/LENOX
Bedford/Lenox 73 Maryville 12
Bedford/Lenox 43 Mount Ayr 42
Mount Ayr 48 Maryville 24
AT INTERSTATE 35, TRURO
Interstate 35 60 Central Decatur 16
Saydel 23 Central Decatur 21
AT SOUTHEAST WARREN/MELCHER-DALLAS
Southwest Valley 54 Nodaway Valley 12
Southwest Valley 54 Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 30
Southwest Valley 54 Wayne 18
Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 60 Nodaway Valley 18
Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 60 Wayne 12
Wayne 30 Nodaway Valley 12
AT WINTERSET
North Polk 66 East Union 18
Winterset 72 East Union 9
AT NEBRASKA CITY
Nebraska City 52 Ashland-Greenwood 18
AT CONESTOGA
Wahoo 63 Conestoga 12
AT ELKHORN SOUTH
Elkhorn South 51 Plattsmouth 26
AT ST PAUL
St. Paul 78 Weeping Water 6
Palmer 42 Weeping Water 30