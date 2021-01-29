AT SHENANDOAH

Atlantic-CAM 66 Shenandoah 10

Atlantic-CAM 48 Southwest Iowa 24

Atlantic-CAM 45 St. Albert 27 

St. Albert 48 Southwest Iowa 30 

St. Albert 59 Shenandoah 6 

Southwest Iowa 46 Shenandoah 15

AT GLENWOOD 

Glenwood 72 Denison-Schleswig 6

Glenwood 58 Kuemper Catholic 15

Kuemper Catholic 54 Denison-Schleswig 30 

AT HARLAN

Creston/O-M 55 Harlan 19 

Creston/O-M 81 Lewis Central 0 

Harlan 66 Lewis Central 3 

AT AUDUBON

AHSTW 45 Audubon 24 

AHSTW 42 East Mills 36

AHSTW 48 Tri-Center 24 

East Mills 39 Audubon 27

East Mills 42 Tri-Center 21 

Audubon 36 Tri-Center 24

AT WEST MONONA

Logan-Magnolia 58 West Monona 24 

Logan-Magnolia 63 Treynor 13 

West Monona 39 Riverside 31 

West Monona 48 Treynor 36

Riverside 45 Treynor 36 

AT BEDFORD/LENOX

Bedford/Lenox 73 Maryville 12

Bedford/Lenox 43 Mount Ayr 42 

Mount Ayr 48 Maryville 24 

AT INTERSTATE 35, TRURO

Interstate 35 60 Central Decatur 16

Saydel 23 Central Decatur 21

AT SOUTHEAST WARREN/MELCHER-DALLAS

Southwest Valley 54 Nodaway Valley 12 

Southwest Valley 54 Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 30

Southwest Valley 54 Wayne 18 

Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 60 Nodaway Valley 18 

Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 60 Wayne 12 

Wayne 30 Nodaway Valley 12 

AT WINTERSET

North Polk 66 East Union 18

Winterset 72 East Union 9 

AT NEBRASKA CITY

Nebraska City 52 Ashland-Greenwood 18 

AT CONESTOGA

Wahoo 63 Conestoga 12

AT ELKHORN SOUTH

Elkhorn South 51 Plattsmouth 26

AT ST PAUL 

St. Paul 78 Weeping Water 6 

Palmer 42 Weeping Water 30 

