KMALAND GIRLS WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (1/5)

AT LEWIS CENTRAL

Lewis Central 21 Glenwood 18

Lewis Central 12 Red Oak 0

Red Oak 6 Glenwood 0

AT TREYNOR

Conestoga 30 Treynor 27

AT SIOUX CITY WEST

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48 Sioux City West 24

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45 Council Bluffs 18

Sioux City West 48 Council Bluffs 27

AT MARYVILLE

No Results Reported

AT FORT CALHOUN

Louisville 48 Platteview 0

KMALAND BOYS WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (1/5)

AT LEWIS CENTRAL

Glenwood 48 Lewis Central 27

Glenwood 55 Red Oak 11

Glenwood 42 Shenandoah 27

Lewis Central 46 Red Oak 33

Lewis Central 44 Shenandoah 36

Shenandoah 44 Red Oak 30

AT CRESTON

Creston 66 Clarinda 18

Creston 60 Kuemper Catholic 9

Creston 78 St. Albert 0

Kuemper Catholic 54 Clarinda 26

Kuemper Catholic 69 St. Albert 12

Clarinda 42 St. Albert 15

AT DENISON-SCHLESWIG

Atlantic 64 Denison-Schleswig 9

Atlantic 60 Harlan 14

Denison-Schleswig 39 Harlan 33

AT AHSTW

AHSTW 48 CAM 26

AHSTW 75 East Mills 6

AHSTW 76 Griswold 0

CAM 39 East Mills 6

CAM 36 Griswold 18

East Mills 42 Griswold 18

AT LOGAN-MAGNOLIA

Logan-Magnolia 83 Tri-Center 0

Logan-Magnolia 49 Underwood 27

Underwood 56 Tri-Center 0

AT OGDEN

Earlham 57 Audubon 12

Ogden 72 Audubon 3

Southeast Valley 54 Audubon 12

AT TREYNOR

Conestoga 48 Treynor 30

AT CENTRAL DECATUR

Woodward-Granger 48 Lenox 24

Lenox 42 Central Decatur 30

Woodward-Granger 72 Central Decatur 0

AT INTERSTATE 35

Interstate 35 66 Moravia 18

West Central Valley 66 Moravia 12

AT ALBANY

No Results Reported

AT SIOUX CITY NORTH

Abraham Lincoln 59 Sioux City North 9

Abraham Lincoln 66 Sioux City East 12

AT SIOUX CITY WEST

Bishop Heelan Catholic 78 Sioux City West 0

Sioux City West 41 Thomas Jefferson 40

AT SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 52 LeMars 27

AT MARYVILLE

No Results Reported

AT FALLS CITY

Nebraska City 44 Falls City 21

AT JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL

Johnson County Central 60 Freeman 15

Johnson County Central 54 Southern 24

AT FORT CALHOUN

Fort Calhoun 41 Louisville 33

Platteview 36 Louisville 36 

