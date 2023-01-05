KMALAND GIRLS WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (1/5)
AT LEWIS CENTRAL
Lewis Central 21 Glenwood 18
Lewis Central 12 Red Oak 0
Red Oak 6 Glenwood 0
AT TREYNOR
Conestoga 30 Treynor 27
AT SIOUX CITY WEST
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48 Sioux City West 24
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45 Council Bluffs 18
Sioux City West 48 Council Bluffs 27
AT MARYVILLE
No Results Reported
AT FORT CALHOUN
Louisville 48 Platteview 0
KMALAND BOYS WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (1/5)
AT LEWIS CENTRAL
Glenwood 48 Lewis Central 27
Glenwood 55 Red Oak 11
Glenwood 42 Shenandoah 27
Lewis Central 46 Red Oak 33
Lewis Central 44 Shenandoah 36
Shenandoah 44 Red Oak 30
AT CRESTON
Creston 66 Clarinda 18
Creston 60 Kuemper Catholic 9
Creston 78 St. Albert 0
Kuemper Catholic 54 Clarinda 26
Kuemper Catholic 69 St. Albert 12
Clarinda 42 St. Albert 15
AT DENISON-SCHLESWIG
Atlantic 64 Denison-Schleswig 9
Atlantic 60 Harlan 14
Denison-Schleswig 39 Harlan 33
AT AHSTW
AHSTW 48 CAM 26
AHSTW 75 East Mills 6
AHSTW 76 Griswold 0
CAM 39 East Mills 6
CAM 36 Griswold 18
East Mills 42 Griswold 18
AT LOGAN-MAGNOLIA
Logan-Magnolia 83 Tri-Center 0
Logan-Magnolia 49 Underwood 27
Underwood 56 Tri-Center 0
AT OGDEN
Earlham 57 Audubon 12
Ogden 72 Audubon 3
Southeast Valley 54 Audubon 12
AT TREYNOR
Conestoga 48 Treynor 30
AT CENTRAL DECATUR
Woodward-Granger 48 Lenox 24
Lenox 42 Central Decatur 30
Woodward-Granger 72 Central Decatur 0
AT INTERSTATE 35
Interstate 35 66 Moravia 18
West Central Valley 66 Moravia 12
AT ALBANY
No Results Reported
AT SIOUX CITY NORTH
Abraham Lincoln 59 Sioux City North 9
Abraham Lincoln 66 Sioux City East 12
AT SIOUX CITY WEST
Bishop Heelan Catholic 78 Sioux City West 0
Sioux City West 41 Thomas Jefferson 40
AT SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 52 LeMars 27
AT MARYVILLE
No Results Reported
AT FALLS CITY
Nebraska City 44 Falls City 21
AT JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL
Johnson County Central 60 Freeman 15
Johnson County Central 54 Southern 24
AT FORT CALHOUN
Fort Calhoun 41 Louisville 33
Platteview 36 Louisville 36