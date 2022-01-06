KMALAND WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (1/6)
AT GLENWOOD
Glenwood 57 Lewis Central 18
Glenwood 48 Red Oak 29
Glenwood 54 Shenandoah 18
Red Oak 42 Lewis Central 36
Red Oak 38 Shenandoah 36
Lewis Central 42 Shenandoah 33
AT CLARINDA
Creston 51 Kuemper Catholic 10
Creston 66 Clarinda 9
Creston 78 St. Albert 3
Kuemper Catholic 53 Clarinda 12
Kuemper Catholic 81 St. Albert 0
Clarinda 48 St. Albert 9
AT HARLAN
Atlantic-CAM 49 Harlan 21
Atlantic-CAM 81 Denison-Schleswig 0
Harlan 72 Denison-Schleswig 0
AT EAST MILLS
AHSTW 60 ACGC 21
AHSTW 72 East Mills 6
AHSTW 78 Griswold 0
ACGC 39 East Mills 24
ACGC 60 Griswold 12
East Mills 36 Griswold 6
AT WEST CENTRAL VALLEY
Underwood 49 Logan-Magnolia 22
Underwood 69 Tri-Center 6
Underwood 73 West Central Valley 6
Logan-Magnolia 57 Tri-Center 15
Logan-Magnolia 71 West Central Valley 3
West Central Valley 39 Tri-Center 33
AT AUDUBON
Earlham 34 Audubon 21
Ogden 51 Audubon 25
Southeast Valley 57 Audubon 24
AT CONESTOGA
Treynor 51 Conestoga 30
AT WOODWARD-GRANGER
Woodward-Granger 46 Bedford/Lenox 33
Woodward-Granger 63 Central Decatur 10
Bedford/Lenox 57 Central Decatur 9
AT ALBANY
Mount Ayr 30 North Andrew 18
Albany 42 Mount Ayr 27
South Harrison 48 Mount Ayr 18
AT ABRAHAM LINCOLN
Sioux City East 42 Sioux City North 33
Sioux City East 45 Abraham Lincoln 33
Abraham Lincoln 51 Sioux City North 24
AT THOMAS JEFFERSON
Bishop Heelan 51 Sioux City West 15
Bishop Heelan 42 Thomas Jefferson 10
Sioux City West 36 Thomas Jefferson 30
AT LEMARS
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 64 LeMars 15
AT INTERSTATE 35
Moravia 48 Des Moines Lincoln 33
AT LAFAYETTE
No Scores Found
AT NEBRASKA CITY
Nebraska City 56 Falls City 24
AT LOUISVILLE
Fort Calhoun 42 Louisville 24
Platteview 62 Louisville 3
AT FREEMAN
Johnson County Central 24 Freeman 21
Thayer Central 69 Johnson County Central 12