KMALAND WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (1/6)

AT GLENWOOD 

Glenwood 57 Lewis Central 18 

Glenwood 48 Red Oak 29 

Glenwood 54 Shenandoah 18 

Red Oak 42 Lewis Central 36

Red Oak 38 Shenandoah 36 

Lewis Central 42 Shenandoah 33 

AT CLARINDA

Creston 51 Kuemper Catholic 10 

Creston 66 Clarinda 9 

Creston 78 St. Albert 3 

Kuemper Catholic 53 Clarinda 12

Kuemper Catholic 81 St. Albert 0 

Clarinda 48 St. Albert 9 

AT HARLAN

Atlantic-CAM 49 Harlan 21

Atlantic-CAM 81 Denison-Schleswig 0 

Harlan 72 Denison-Schleswig 0 

AT EAST MILLS

AHSTW 60 ACGC 21

AHSTW 72 East Mills 6

AHSTW 78 Griswold 0 

ACGC 39 East Mills 24

ACGC 60 Griswold 12

East Mills 36 Griswold 6 

AT WEST CENTRAL VALLEY 

Underwood 49 Logan-Magnolia 22 

Underwood 69 Tri-Center 6

Underwood 73 West Central Valley 6 

Logan-Magnolia 57 Tri-Center 15

Logan-Magnolia 71 West Central Valley 3 

West Central Valley 39 Tri-Center 33 

AT AUDUBON

Earlham 34 Audubon 21

Ogden 51 Audubon 25

Southeast Valley 57 Audubon 24 

AT CONESTOGA

Treynor 51 Conestoga 30 

AT WOODWARD-GRANGER

Woodward-Granger 46 Bedford/Lenox 33

Woodward-Granger 63 Central Decatur 10 

Bedford/Lenox 57 Central Decatur 9 

AT ALBANY

Mount Ayr 30 North Andrew 18 

Albany 42 Mount Ayr 27 

South Harrison 48 Mount Ayr 18 

AT ABRAHAM LINCOLN

Sioux City East 42 Sioux City North 33 

Sioux City East 45 Abraham Lincoln 33 

Abraham Lincoln 51 Sioux City North 24 

AT THOMAS JEFFERSON

Bishop Heelan 51 Sioux City West 15 

Bishop Heelan 42 Thomas Jefferson 10 

Sioux City West 36 Thomas Jefferson 30 

AT LEMARS

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 64 LeMars 15

AT INTERSTATE 35

Moravia 48 Des Moines Lincoln 33

AT LAFAYETTE

No Scores Found 

AT NEBRASKA CITY

Nebraska City 56 Falls City 24 

AT LOUISVILLE

Fort Calhoun 42 Louisville 24

Platteview 62 Louisville 3 

AT FREEMAN

Johnson County Central 24 Freeman 21

Thayer Central 69 Johnson County Central 12 

