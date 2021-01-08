AT RED OAK
Glenwood 63 Lewis Central 18
Glenwood 65 Red Oak 10
Glenwood 77 Shenandoah 6
Lewis Central 63 Red Oak 15
Lewis Central 72 Shenandoah 12
Red Oak 42 Shenandoah 24
AT ATLANTIC-CAM
Atlantic-CAM 72 Denison-Schleswig 9
Atlantic-CAM 53 Harlan 24
Harlan 58 Denison-Schleswig 6
AT KUEMPER CATHOLIC
Creston/O-M 69 St. Albert 9
Creston/O-M 39 Clarinda 24
Creston/O-M 60 Kuemper Catholic 13
Clarinda 44 Kuemper Catholic 33
Kuemper Catholic 48 St. Albert 24
AT ACGC
AHSTW 41 ACGC 32
AHSTW 58 East Union 14
AHSTW 72 Griswold 3
ACGC 48 East Union 18
ACGC 54 Griswold 9
East Union 60 Griswold 12
AT UNDERWOOD
Logan-Magnolia 72 Underwood 9
Logan-Magnolia 83 West Central Valley 0
Logan-Magnolia 76 Tri-Center 6
Underwood 39 Tri-Center 18
Underwood 38 West Central Valley 36
West Central Valley 48 Tri-Center 21
AT SOUTHEAST VALLEY
Greene County 60 Audubon 12
Southeast Valley 57 Audubon 12
AT TREYNOR
Treynor 54 Conestoga 27
AT CENTERVILLE
Centerville 36 Wayne 34
Clarke 60 Wayne 12
AT BEDFORD/LENOX
Bedford/Lenox 42 Central Decatur 28
Bedford/Lenox 50 Southwest Valley 21
Central Decatur 30 Southwest Valley 30
AT ALBANY
Mount Ayr 51 Albany 12
Mount Ayr 48 North Andrew 6
Mount Ayr 45 South Harrison 36
AT BISHOP HEELAN
Bishop Heelan 66 Thomas Jefferson 6
Sioux City West 48 Thomas Jefferson 24
Bishop Heelan Catholic 57 Sioux City West 12
AT SIOUX CITY EAST
Sioux City East 46 Abraham Lincoln 22
Abraham Lincoln 39 Sioux City North 31
AT SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48 LeMars 21
AT PLATTEVIEW
Platteview 75 Louisville 0
Fort Calhoun 59 Louisville 18
AT COLUMBUS
Columbus 57 Plattsmouth 18