AT RED OAK

Glenwood 63 Lewis Central 18 

Glenwood 65 Red Oak 10 

Glenwood 77 Shenandoah 6 

Lewis Central 63 Red Oak 15

Lewis Central 72 Shenandoah 12 

Red Oak 42 Shenandoah 24

AT ATLANTIC-CAM

Atlantic-CAM 72 Denison-Schleswig 9

Atlantic-CAM 53 Harlan 24 

Harlan 58 Denison-Schleswig 6

AT KUEMPER CATHOLIC

Creston/O-M 69 St. Albert 9 

Creston/O-M 39 Clarinda 24

Creston/O-M 60 Kuemper Catholic 13

Clarinda 44 Kuemper Catholic 33 

Kuemper Catholic 48 St. Albert 24 

AT ACGC

AHSTW 41 ACGC 32

AHSTW 58 East Union 14 

AHSTW 72 Griswold 3 

ACGC 48 East Union 18 

ACGC 54 Griswold 9 

East Union 60 Griswold 12 

AT UNDERWOOD

Logan-Magnolia 72 Underwood 9

Logan-Magnolia 83 West Central Valley 0

Logan-Magnolia 76 Tri-Center 6 

Underwood 39 Tri-Center 18 

Underwood 38 West Central Valley 36 

West Central Valley 48 Tri-Center 21  

AT SOUTHEAST VALLEY

Greene County 60 Audubon 12 

Southeast Valley 57 Audubon 12 

AT TREYNOR

Treynor 54 Conestoga 27 

AT CENTERVILLE

Centerville 36 Wayne 34

Clarke 60 Wayne 12 

AT BEDFORD/LENOX

Bedford/Lenox 42 Central Decatur 28 

Bedford/Lenox 50 Southwest Valley 21 

Central Decatur 30 Southwest Valley 30 

AT ALBANY

Mount Ayr 51 Albany 12 

Mount Ayr 48 North Andrew 6

Mount Ayr 45 South Harrison 36

AT BISHOP HEELAN

Bishop Heelan 66 Thomas Jefferson 6

Sioux City West 48 Thomas Jefferson 24 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 57 Sioux City West 12

AT SIOUX CITY EAST

Sioux City East 46 Abraham Lincoln 22 

Abraham Lincoln 39 Sioux City North 31 

AT SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48 LeMars 21 

AT PLATTEVIEW

Platteview 75 Louisville 0 

Fort Calhoun 59 Louisville 18 

AT COLUMBUS 

Columbus 57 Plattsmouth 18

