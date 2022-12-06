KMALAND WRESTLING SCOREBOARD

AT KUEMPER CATHOLIC 

Kuemper Catholic 39 Shenandoah 29

Kuemper Catholic 45 Treynor 12

Kuemper Catholic 72 Griswold 6

Shenandoah 40 Treynor 27

Shenandoah 50 Griswold 12

Treynor 59 Griswold 6

AT LEWIS CENTRAL 

Ankeny Centennial 66 Clarinda 16

Lewis Central 54 Clarinda 27

Denison-Schleswig 48 Clarinda 33

Ankeny Centennial 65 Lewis Central 11

Ankeny Centennial 66 Denison-Schleswig 18

Lewis Central 55 Denison-Schleswig 24

AT HARLAN 

Glenwood 48 Harlan 27

Glenwood 66 Southwest Iowa 12

Glenwood 57 St. Albert 12

Harlan 54 Southwest Iowa 27

Harlan 48 St. Albert 27

Southwest Iowa 36 St. Albert 30

AT AHSTW 

AHSTW 51 CAM 22

AT LOGAN-MAGNOLIA 

Logan-Magnolia 67 Thomas Jefferson 12

Logan-Magnolia 54 Missouri Valley 30

Logan-Magnolia 76 Woodbine 3

Missouri Valley 48 Thomas Jefferson 25

Missouri Valley 54 Woodbine 6

Thomas Jefferson 42 Woodbine 24

AT WESTSIDE 

Westside 41 Underwood 30

Creighton Prep 54 Underwood 23

AT BEDFORD 

Bedford 42 East Mills 18

East Union 54 East Mills 12

East Mills 36 East Atchison 12

Bedford 30 East Atchison 18

East Union 51 Bedford 18

East Union 42 East Atchison 18

AT SIOUX CITY NORTH 

South Sioux City 65 Sioux City North 12

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 60 Sioux City North 18

AT MARYVILLE 

Maryville 42 Van Horn 42 **Maryville wins via tiebreak

Harrisonville 48 Maryville 30

AT WEEPING WATER 

Weeping Water 57 Arlington 23

Weeping Water 42 Fort Calhoun 40

