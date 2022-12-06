KMALAND WRESTLING SCOREBOARD
AT KUEMPER CATHOLIC
Kuemper Catholic 39 Shenandoah 29
Kuemper Catholic 45 Treynor 12
Kuemper Catholic 72 Griswold 6
Shenandoah 40 Treynor 27
Shenandoah 50 Griswold 12
Treynor 59 Griswold 6
AT LEWIS CENTRAL
Ankeny Centennial 66 Clarinda 16
Lewis Central 54 Clarinda 27
Denison-Schleswig 48 Clarinda 33
Ankeny Centennial 65 Lewis Central 11
Ankeny Centennial 66 Denison-Schleswig 18
Lewis Central 55 Denison-Schleswig 24
AT HARLAN
Glenwood 48 Harlan 27
Glenwood 66 Southwest Iowa 12
Glenwood 57 St. Albert 12
Harlan 54 Southwest Iowa 27
Harlan 48 St. Albert 27
Southwest Iowa 36 St. Albert 30
AT AHSTW
AHSTW 51 CAM 22
AT LOGAN-MAGNOLIA
Logan-Magnolia 67 Thomas Jefferson 12
Logan-Magnolia 54 Missouri Valley 30
Logan-Magnolia 76 Woodbine 3
Missouri Valley 48 Thomas Jefferson 25
Missouri Valley 54 Woodbine 6
Thomas Jefferson 42 Woodbine 24
AT WESTSIDE
Westside 41 Underwood 30
Creighton Prep 54 Underwood 23
AT BEDFORD
Bedford 42 East Mills 18
East Union 54 East Mills 12
East Mills 36 East Atchison 12
Bedford 30 East Atchison 18
East Union 51 Bedford 18
East Union 42 East Atchison 18
AT SIOUX CITY NORTH
South Sioux City 65 Sioux City North 12
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 60 Sioux City North 18
AT MARYVILLE
Maryville 42 Van Horn 42 **Maryville wins via tiebreak
Harrisonville 48 Maryville 30
AT WEEPING WATER
Weeping Water 57 Arlington 23
Weeping Water 42 Fort Calhoun 40