KMALAND GIRLS WRESTLING SCOREBOARD

AT GRISWOLD 

Red Oak 12 Denison-Schleswig 0

Southwest Iowa 3 Red Oak 0

Red Oak 6 SWAT 0

Southwest Iowa 18 Denison-Schleswig 0

SWAT 42 Denison-Schleswig 30

Southwest Iowa SWAT

AT WEEPING WATER 

Elkhorn 54 Weeping Water 12

Omaha Marian 54 Weeping Water 18

KMALAND BOYS WRESTLING SCOREBOARD

AT GRISWOLD 

Red Oak 42 Bedford 12

Red Oak 36 Griswold 18

Southwest Iowa 48 Red Oak 18

Southwest Iowa 57 Bedford 12

Southwest Iowa 60 Griswold 18

Griswold 24 Bedford 12

AT MISSOURI VALLEY 

Missouri Valley 42 Treynor 30

Bishop Heelan Catholic 71 Treynor 12

West Monona-Whiting 63 Treynor 18

Bishop Heelan Catholic 63 Missouri Valley 18

West Monona-Whiting 52 Missouri Valley 27

Bishop Heelan Catholic 46 West Monona-Whiting 19

AT UNDERWOOD 

AHSTW 54 Southwest Valley 27

AHSTW 42 Underwood 38

West Central Valley 47 AHSTW 36

Southwest Valley 48 Underwood 30

West Central Valley 42 Underwood 37 

West Central Valley 54 Southwest Valley 24

AT WOODBINE

Logan-Magnolia 76 CAM 6

Logan-Magnolia 78 Woodbine 3

Logan-Magnolia 54 Westwood 30

CAM 24 Woodbine 18

Westwood 60 CAM 21

Westwood 60 Woodbine 18

AT MOUNT AYR 

Mount Ayr 24 Audubon 18

Lenox 39 Mount Ayr 6

Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 66 Mount Ayr 6

Lenox Audubon

Lenox Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas

Audubon Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas

AT NODAWAY VALLEY 

Nodaway Valley 42 North Polk 33

Nodaway Valley 66 Saydel 18

Nodaway Valley 66 Van Meter 12

AT GREENE COUNTY 

Greene County 54 Coon Rapids-Bayard 15

Perry 60 Coon Rapids-Bayard 18

AT SHELDON 

Storm Lake 44 Sioux City North 33

Sheldon/South O’Brien 51 Sioux City North 21

AT BENNINGTON 

Bennington 60 Syracuse 16

