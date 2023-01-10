KMALAND GIRLS WRESTLING SCOREBOARD
AT GRISWOLD
Red Oak 12 Denison-Schleswig 0
Southwest Iowa 3 Red Oak 0
Red Oak 6 SWAT 0
Southwest Iowa 18 Denison-Schleswig 0
SWAT 42 Denison-Schleswig 30
AT WEEPING WATER
Elkhorn 54 Weeping Water 12
Omaha Marian 54 Weeping Water 18
KMALAND BOYS WRESTLING SCOREBOARD
AT GRISWOLD
Red Oak 42 Bedford 12
Red Oak 36 Griswold 18
Southwest Iowa 48 Red Oak 18
Southwest Iowa 57 Bedford 12
Southwest Iowa 60 Griswold 18
Griswold 24 Bedford 12
AT MISSOURI VALLEY
Missouri Valley 42 Treynor 30
Bishop Heelan Catholic 71 Treynor 12
West Monona-Whiting 63 Treynor 18
Bishop Heelan Catholic 63 Missouri Valley 18
West Monona-Whiting 52 Missouri Valley 27
Bishop Heelan Catholic 46 West Monona-Whiting 19
AT UNDERWOOD
AHSTW 54 Southwest Valley 27
AHSTW 42 Underwood 38
West Central Valley 47 AHSTW 36
Southwest Valley 48 Underwood 30
West Central Valley 42 Underwood 37
West Central Valley 54 Southwest Valley 24
AT WOODBINE
Logan-Magnolia 76 CAM 6
Logan-Magnolia 78 Woodbine 3
Logan-Magnolia 54 Westwood 30
CAM 24 Woodbine 18
Westwood 60 CAM 21
Westwood 60 Woodbine 18
AT MOUNT AYR
Mount Ayr 24 Audubon 18
Lenox 39 Mount Ayr 6
Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 66 Mount Ayr 6
AT NODAWAY VALLEY
Nodaway Valley 42 North Polk 33
Nodaway Valley 66 Saydel 18
Nodaway Valley 66 Van Meter 12
AT GREENE COUNTY
Greene County 54 Coon Rapids-Bayard 15
Perry 60 Coon Rapids-Bayard 18
AT SHELDON
Storm Lake 44 Sioux City North 33
Sheldon/South O’Brien 51 Sioux City North 21
AT BENNINGTON
Bennington 60 Syracuse 16