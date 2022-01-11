KMALAND WRESTLING SCOREBOARD
AT RED OAK
Bedford/Lenox 54 Red Oak 30
Bedford/Lenox 60 Southwest Iowa 21
Red Oak 51 Southwest Iowa 28
AT CRESTON
Creston 52 Interstate 35 12
Creston 45 Logan-Magnolia 34
Logan-Magnolia 42 Interstate 35 36
AT DENISON-SCHLESWIG
Ridge View 58 Denison-Schleswig 21
Ridge View 63 East Mills 15
Denison-Schleswig 48 East Mills 18
AT GREENE COUNTY
Harlan 36 Greene County 34
Harlan 65 Perry 17
AT BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC
Bishop Heelan Catholic 39 Missouri Valley 34
Bishop Heelan Catholic 46 Treynor 27
Missouri Valley 47 Treynor 30
Missouri Valley 39 West Monona-Whiting 33
West Monona-Whiting 57 Treynor 21
West Monona-Whiting 45 Bishop Heelan Catholic 36
AT SOUTHWEST VALLEY
Underwood 51 AHSTW 24
Underwood 60 Southwest Valley 12
Underwood 56 West Central Valley 12
West Central Valley 48 AHSTW 36
West Central Valley 52 Southwest Valley 28
Southwest Valley 34 AHSTW 33
AT MOUNT AYR
Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 48 Audubon 21
Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 48 Mount Ayr 24
Audubon 25 Mount Ayr 24
AT SAYDEL
Nodaway Valley 54 Saydel 21
Nodaway Valley 54 Van Meter 23
North Polk 54 Nodaway Valley 24
AT ALBANY
Albany 42 Wayne 30
Gallatin 54 Wayne 6
Polo 42 Wayne 30
AT LEMARS
LeMars 54 Sheldon/South O’Brien 29
Spencer 49 LeMars 18
AT STORM LAKE
Storm Lake 46 Sioux City North 21
AT SAVANNAH
South Holt St. Pius X (No Report)
South Holt Savannah (No Report)
AT HUMBOLDT-TRS
Conestoga 51 Humboldt-TRS 27
AT SYRACUSE
Bennington 40 Syracuse 34