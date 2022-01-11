KMALAND WRESTLING SCOREBOARD 

AT RED OAK

Bedford/Lenox 54 Red Oak 30

Bedford/Lenox 60 Southwest Iowa 21

Red Oak 51 Southwest Iowa 28

AT CRESTON

Creston 52 Interstate 35 12

Creston 45 Logan-Magnolia 34

Logan-Magnolia 42 Interstate 35 36

AT DENISON-SCHLESWIG 

Ridge View 58 Denison-Schleswig 21

Ridge View 63 East Mills 15

Denison-Schleswig 48 East Mills 18

AT GREENE COUNTY

Harlan 36 Greene County 34

Harlan 65 Perry 17

AT BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC

Bishop Heelan Catholic 39 Missouri Valley 34

Bishop Heelan Catholic 46 Treynor 27

Missouri Valley 47 Treynor 30

Missouri Valley 39 West Monona-Whiting 33

West Monona-Whiting 57 Treynor 21

West Monona-Whiting 45 Bishop Heelan Catholic 36

AT SOUTHWEST VALLEY

Underwood 51 AHSTW 24

Underwood 60 Southwest Valley 12

Underwood 56 West Central Valley 12

West Central Valley 48 AHSTW 36

West Central Valley 52 Southwest Valley 28

Southwest Valley 34 AHSTW 33

AT MOUNT AYR

Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 48 Audubon 21

Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 48 Mount Ayr 24

Audubon 25 Mount Ayr 24

AT SAYDEL

Nodaway Valley 54 Saydel 21

Nodaway Valley 54 Van Meter 23

North Polk 54 Nodaway Valley 24

AT ALBANY

Albany 42 Wayne 30

Gallatin 54 Wayne 6

Polo 42 Wayne 30

AT LEMARS

LeMars 54 Sheldon/South O’Brien 29

Spencer 49 LeMars 18

AT STORM LAKE 

Storm Lake 46 Sioux City North 21

AT SAVANNAH

South Holt St. Pius X (No Report)

South Holt Savannah (No Report)

AT HUMBOLDT-TRS

Conestoga 51 Humboldt-TRS 27

AT SYRACUSE

Bennington 40 Syracuse 34

