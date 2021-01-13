AT LENOX
Southwest Iowa 72 Griswold 6
Southwest Iowa 48 Red Oak 36
Southwest Iowa 36 Bedford-Lenox 30
Bedford-Lenox 66 Griswold 6
Bedford-Lenox 54 Red Oak 30
Red Oak 54 Griswold 24
AT TREYNOR
Missouri Valley 39 Bishop Heelan 33
Missouri Valley 38 Treynor 37
Missouri Valley 44 West Monona-Whiting 27
Bishop Heelan Catholic 37 Treynor 36
Bishop Heelan Catholic 36 West Monona-Whiting 30
Treynor 45 West Monona-Whiting 33
AT WEST CENTRAL VALLEY
Underwood 46 AHSTW 27
Underwood 48 Southwest Valley 24
Underwood 46 West Central Valley 28
AHSTW 46 West Central Valley 26
AHSTW 51 Southwest Valley 17
West Central Valley 55 Southwest Valley 17
AT SOUTHEAST WARREN
Mount Ayr 46 Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 33
Mount Ayr 48 Audubon 18
Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 66 Audubon 14
AT VAN METER
Nodaway Valley 45 Saydel 18
Van Meter 39 Nodaway Valley 24
North Polk 65 Nodaway Valley 17
AT COLLINS-MAXWELL
Central Decatur 35 Baxter 30
Central Decatur 33 Collins-Maxwell 15
Colfax-Mingo 47 Central Decatur 24
AT POLO
South Harrison 60 Wayne 18
AT SHELDON
LeMars 42 Sheldon/South O'Brien 30
LeMars 34 Spencer 30
AT SIOUX CITY NORTH
Sioux City North 48 Storm Lake 27
AT SIOUX CITY WEST
South Sioux City 63 Sioux City West 18
AT BENNINGTON
Bennington 61 Syracuse 16
AT FILLMORE CENTRAL
Fillmore Central 52 Ashland-Greenwood 18
AT CONESTOGA
Conestoga 47 Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 36