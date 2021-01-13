AT LENOX

Southwest Iowa 72 Griswold 6 

Southwest Iowa 48 Red Oak 36

Southwest Iowa 36 Bedford-Lenox 30 

Bedford-Lenox 66 Griswold 6

Bedford-Lenox 54 Red Oak 30 

Red Oak 54 Griswold 24 

AT TREYNOR

Missouri Valley 39 Bishop Heelan 33 

Missouri Valley 38 Treynor 37 

Missouri Valley 44 West Monona-Whiting 27

Bishop Heelan Catholic 37 Treynor 36

Bishop Heelan Catholic 36 West Monona-Whiting 30  

Treynor 45 West Monona-Whiting 33

AT WEST CENTRAL VALLEY

Underwood 46 AHSTW 27

Underwood 48 Southwest Valley 24

Underwood 46 West Central Valley 28 

AHSTW 46 West Central Valley 26

AHSTW 51 Southwest Valley 17 

West Central Valley 55 Southwest Valley 17 

AT SOUTHEAST WARREN

Mount Ayr 46 Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 33

Mount Ayr 48 Audubon 18 

Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 66 Audubon 14 

AT VAN METER 

Nodaway Valley 45 Saydel 18 

Van Meter 39 Nodaway Valley 24

North Polk 65 Nodaway Valley 17

AT COLLINS-MAXWELL

Central Decatur 35 Baxter 30 

Central Decatur 33 Collins-Maxwell 15 

Colfax-Mingo 47 Central Decatur 24 

AT POLO

South Harrison 60 Wayne 18 

AT SHELDON

LeMars 42 Sheldon/South O'Brien 30

LeMars 34 Spencer 30 

AT SIOUX CITY NORTH 

Sioux City North 48 Storm Lake 27 

AT SIOUX CITY WEST

South Sioux City 63 Sioux City West 18 

AT BENNINGTON

Bennington 61 Syracuse 16 

AT FILLMORE CENTRAL 

Fillmore Central 52 Ashland-Greenwood 18 

AT CONESTOGA 

Conestoga 47 Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 36

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.