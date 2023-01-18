Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Freezing rain in the morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.