KMALAND GIRLS WRESTLING SCOREBOARD
AT SPENCER
LeMars 60 MOC-Floyd Valley 24
LeMars 39 Spencer 34
AT ROCK PORT
Polo 57 Rock Port 12
Rock Port 24 Albany 6
AT PLATTSMOUTH
Bellevue East 54 Plattsmouth 0
AT FAIRBURY
Johnson County Central 18 Fairbury 12
KMALAND BOYS WRESTLING SCOREBOARD
AT SIDNEY
Clarinda 37 Southwest Iowa 30
Clarinda 42 Tri-Center 30
Missouri Valley 39 Clarinda 30
Missouri Valley 45 Southwest Iowa 30
Southwest Iowa 56 Tri-Center 15
Missouri Valley 47 Tri-Center 15
AT BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC
Bishop Heelan Catholic 58 Logan-Magnolia 24
Woodbury Central 47 Logan-Magnolia 25
Bishop Heelan Catholic 36 Woodbury Central 24
AT AUDUBON
Treynor 44 Audubon 6
Treynor 42 Underwood 32
Riverside 72 Audubon 6
Riverside 45 Underwood 29
Underwood 48 Audubon 15
AT VAN METER
Southwest Valley 42 Lenox 21
Lenox 30 Mount Ayr 18
Van Meter 49 Lenox 12
Southwest Valley 55 Mount Ayr 12
Southwest Valley 51 Van Meter 18
Van Meter 48 Mount Ayr 18
AT CHARITON
Chariton 54 Wayne 30
Des Moines East 54 Wayne 27
AT SPENCER
Spencer 52 LeMars 21
LeMars 49 MOC-Floyd Valley 13
AT SIOUX CITY NORTH
Sioux City North 48 Sioux City West 30
AT SPIRIT LAKE
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 75 Spirit Lake Park 6
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 61 West Lyon 9
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 31
AT ROCK PORT
Polo 42 Rock Port 27
Rock Port 42 Albany 36
AT GALLATIN
Stanberry 36 Penney 30
Stanberry Gallatin
AT SAVANNAH
Savannah North Andrew
Savannah University Academy Charter
North Andrew University Academy Charter
AT PLATTSMOUTH
Bellevue East 40 Plattsmouth 21
AT FAIRBURY
Fairbury 57 Johnson County Central 22