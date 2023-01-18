KMALAND GIRLS WRESTLING SCOREBOARD 

AT SPENCER 

LeMars 60 MOC-Floyd Valley 24

LeMars 39 Spencer 34

AT ROCK PORT 

Polo 57 Rock Port 12

Rock Port 24 Albany 6

AT PLATTSMOUTH 

Bellevue East 54 Plattsmouth 0

AT FAIRBURY 

Johnson County Central 18 Fairbury 12

KMALAND BOYS WRESTLING SCOREBOARD

AT SIDNEY 

Clarinda 37 Southwest Iowa 30

Clarinda 42 Tri-Center 30

Missouri Valley 39 Clarinda 30

Missouri Valley 45 Southwest Iowa 30

Southwest Iowa 56 Tri-Center 15

Missouri Valley 47 Tri-Center 15

AT BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 58 Logan-Magnolia 24

Woodbury Central 47 Logan-Magnolia 25

Bishop Heelan Catholic 36 Woodbury Central 24

AT AUDUBON 

Treynor 44 Audubon 6

Treynor 42 Underwood 32

Riverside 72 Audubon 6

Riverside 45 Underwood 29

Underwood 48 Audubon 15

AT VAN METER 

Southwest Valley 42 Lenox 21

Lenox 30 Mount Ayr 18

Van Meter 49 Lenox 12

Southwest Valley 55 Mount Ayr 12

Southwest Valley 51 Van Meter 18

Van Meter 48 Mount Ayr 18

AT CHARITON 

Chariton 54 Wayne 30

Des Moines East 54 Wayne 27

AT SPENCER 

Spencer 52 LeMars 21

LeMars 49 MOC-Floyd Valley 13

AT SIOUX CITY NORTH 

Sioux City North 48 Sioux City West 30

AT SPIRIT LAKE 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 75 Spirit Lake Park 6

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 61 West Lyon 9

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 31

AT ROCK PORT 

Polo 42 Rock Port 27 

Rock Port 42 Albany 36

AT GALLATIN 

Stanberry 36 Penney 30

Stanberry Gallatin

AT SAVANNAH 

Savannah North Andrew

Savannah University Academy Charter

North Andrew University Academy Charter

AT PLATTSMOUTH 

Bellevue East 40 Plattsmouth 21

AT FAIRBURY 

Fairbury 57 Johnson County Central 22

