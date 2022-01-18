KMALAND WRESTLING SCOREBOARD
At Missouri Valley
Missouri Valley 39 Clarinda 34
Missouri Valley 54 Southwest Iowa 22
Missouri Valley 54 Tri-Center 27
Clarinda 54 Southwest Iowa 24
Clarinda 54 Tri-Center 24
Southwest Iowa 40 Tri-Center 19
At Underwood
Underwood 64 Audubon 12
Underwood 52 Treynor 21
Underwood 72 Woodbine 0
Treynor 64 Audubon 12
Treynor 78 Woodbine 0
Audubon 48 Woodbine 0
At Woodbury Central
Logan-Magnolia 48 Bishop Heelan 27
Logan-Magnolia 68 Woodbury Central 9
Bishop Heelan Catholic 51 Woodbury Central 18
At Southwest Valley
Bedford/Lenox 48 Southwest Valley 30
Bedford/Lenox 57 Mount Ayr 18
Bedford/Lenox 51 Van Meter 20
Southwest Valley 57 Mount Ayr 18
Southwest Valley 45 Van Meter 34
Van Meter 36 Mount Ayr 27
At Wayne
Des Moines East 47 Central Decatur 24
Central Decatur 42 Wayne 0
Central Decatur 42 Chariton 18
Des Moines East 66 Wayne 6
Chariton 24 Wayne 24
At West Lyon
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63 Spirit Lake Park 15
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 58 West Lyon 22
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 67 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 12
At Rock Port
Albany 37 Rock Port 36
Humboldt-TRS 39 Rock Port 18
Missing: Stanberry, North Andrew at Savannah
At Bellevue East
Bellevue East 46 Plattsmouth 30
At Johnson County Central
Fairbury 64 Johnson County Central 6