KMALAND WRESTLING SCOREBOARD

At Missouri Valley

Missouri Valley 39 Clarinda 34

Missouri Valley 54 Southwest Iowa 22 

Missouri Valley 54 Tri-Center 27 

Clarinda 54 Southwest Iowa 24

Clarinda 54 Tri-Center 24 

Southwest Iowa 40 Tri-Center 19 

At Underwood

Underwood 64 Audubon 12

Underwood 52 Treynor 21

Underwood 72 Woodbine 0 

Treynor 64 Audubon 12 

Treynor 78 Woodbine 0 

Audubon 48 Woodbine 0 

At Woodbury Central

Logan-Magnolia 48 Bishop Heelan 27 

Logan-Magnolia 68 Woodbury Central 9 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 51 Woodbury Central 18 

At Southwest Valley

Bedford/Lenox 48 Southwest Valley 30 

Bedford/Lenox 57 Mount Ayr 18 

Bedford/Lenox 51 Van Meter 20 

Southwest Valley 57 Mount Ayr 18 

Southwest Valley 45 Van Meter 34 

Van Meter 36 Mount Ayr 27 

At Wayne 

Des Moines East 47 Central Decatur 24

Central Decatur 42 Wayne 0 

Central Decatur 42 Chariton 18 

Des Moines East 66 Wayne 6

Chariton 24 Wayne 24

At West Lyon

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63 Spirit Lake Park 15 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 58 West Lyon 22

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 67 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 12 

At Rock Port

Albany 37 Rock Port 36

Humboldt-TRS 39 Rock Port 18 

Missing: Stanberry, North Andrew at Savannah

At Bellevue East 

Bellevue East 46 Plattsmouth 30 

At Johnson County Central 

Fairbury 64 Johnson County Central 6 

