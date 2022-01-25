KMALAND WRESTLING SCOREBOARD

At Underwood

Underwood 53 Red Oak 30 

Underwood 70 East Mills 0 

Red Oak 60 East Mills 10 

At Kuemper Catholic 

Glenwood 56 AC/GC 18 

Glenwood 32 Kuemper Catholic 30 

Glenwood 60 Denison-Schleswig 24

Kuemper Catholic 60 Denison-Schleswig 12 

Denison-Schleswig 37 AC/GC 36

Kuemper Catholic 60 AC/CG 18 

At Lewis Central 

Creston 51 Harlan 24

Creston 50 Lewis Central 18 

Creston 58 Carroll 15 

Lewis Central 48 Carroll 27 

Lewis Central 43 Harlan 33 

Carroll 43 Harlan 30 

At Riverside

Missouri Valley 39 AHSTW 36

Missouri Valley 48 Riverside 33 

AHSTW 40 Riverside 38 

AHSTW 51 Treynor 36

Riverside 38 Treynor 36 

At Clarke

Bedford/Lenox 46 Clarke 30

Bedford/Lenox 39 West Central Valley 27 

At Martensdale-St. Marys

Martensdale-St. Marys 42 Chariton 36

Martensdale-St. Marys 39 Lynnville-Sully 14 

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 50 Martensdale-St. Marys 24 

At Pleasantville

Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 42 Colfax-Mingo 38

Pleasantville 66 Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 18 

AT Moravia 

Moravia 51 Van Buren County 26 

Moravia 69 Wayne 6 

North Mahaska 44 Moravia 33 

North Mahaska 77 Wayne 6

Van Buren 36 Wayne 12 

At Sioux Center

West Sioux 47 LeMars 33

LeMars 49 Sioux Center 24 

At South Sioux City

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 70 MOC-Floyd Valley 12 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 58 South Sioux City 15 

At South Harrison

South Harrison 42 Stanberry 9 

South Harrison 63 East Atchison 6 

At Wahoo 

Conestoga 42 Wahoo 42 (Conestoga wins by criteria) 

At Plattsmouth

Elkhorn South 46 Plattsmouth 29 

At Omaha Concordia

Concordia/Douglas County West 66 Louisville 6

 

