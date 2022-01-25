KMALAND WRESTLING SCOREBOARD
At Underwood
Underwood 53 Red Oak 30
Underwood 70 East Mills 0
Red Oak 60 East Mills 10
At Kuemper Catholic
Glenwood 56 AC/GC 18
Glenwood 32 Kuemper Catholic 30
Glenwood 60 Denison-Schleswig 24
Kuemper Catholic 60 Denison-Schleswig 12
Denison-Schleswig 37 AC/GC 36
Kuemper Catholic 60 AC/CG 18
At Lewis Central
Creston 51 Harlan 24
Creston 50 Lewis Central 18
Creston 58 Carroll 15
Lewis Central 48 Carroll 27
Lewis Central 43 Harlan 33
Carroll 43 Harlan 30
At Riverside
Missouri Valley 39 AHSTW 36
Missouri Valley 48 Riverside 33
AHSTW 40 Riverside 38
AHSTW 51 Treynor 36
Riverside 38 Treynor 36
At Clarke
Bedford/Lenox 46 Clarke 30
Bedford/Lenox 39 West Central Valley 27
At Martensdale-St. Marys
Martensdale-St. Marys 42 Chariton 36
Martensdale-St. Marys 39 Lynnville-Sully 14
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 50 Martensdale-St. Marys 24
At Pleasantville
Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 42 Colfax-Mingo 38
Pleasantville 66 Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 18
AT Moravia
Moravia 51 Van Buren County 26
Moravia 69 Wayne 6
North Mahaska 44 Moravia 33
North Mahaska 77 Wayne 6
Van Buren 36 Wayne 12
At Sioux Center
West Sioux 47 LeMars 33
LeMars 49 Sioux Center 24
At South Sioux City
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 70 MOC-Floyd Valley 12
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 58 South Sioux City 15
At South Harrison
South Harrison 42 Stanberry 9
South Harrison 63 East Atchison 6
At Wahoo
Conestoga 42 Wahoo 42 (Conestoga wins by criteria)
At Plattsmouth
Elkhorn South 46 Plattsmouth 29
At Omaha Concordia
Concordia/Douglas County West 66 Louisville 6