CLASS 1A STATE DUAL TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

Don Bosco 60 Emmetsburg 8

Logan-Magnolia 41 Nashua-Plainfield 40

Lisbon 66 Wilton 12

West Sioux 40 Missouri Valley 39

Consolation Semifinals

Missouri Valley 45 Wilton 34

Emmetsburg 43 Nashua-Plainfield 32

Semifinals

Don Bosco 62 Logan-Magnolia 12

Lisbon 43 West Sioux 30 

Placement Matches

Championship: Don Bosco 38 Lisbon 25

3rd Place: Logan-Magnolia 38 West Sioux 34 

5th Place: Missouri Valley 49 Emmetsburg 21

7th Place: Nashua-Plainfield 47 Wilton 23

CLASS 2A STATE DUAL TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

West Delaware 40 Notre Dame, Burlington 32

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 33 Crestwood, Cresco 30 

Independence 40 Winterset 30 

Osage 38 Atlantic-CAM 33

Consolation Semifinals

Crestwood, Cresco 42 Notre Dame, Burlington 36

Atlantic-CAM 34 Winterset 30

Placement Matches

Championship: West Delaware 55 Independence 18

3rd Place: Osage 35 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 34 

5th Place: Crestwood, Cresco 31 Atlantic-CAM 30 

7th Place: Notre Dame, Burlington 49 Winterset 24

CLASS 3A STATE DUAL TOURNAMENT 

Quarterfinals

Waverly-Shell Rock 64 Johnston 12

Linn-Mar 33 Ankeny 30

Southeast Polk 45 Indianola 26

Waukee Northwest 47 Bettendorf 29

Consolation Semifinals

Ankeny 55 Johnston 19

Bettendorf 33 Indianola 28

Semifinals

Waverly-Shell Rock 57 Linn-Mar 15

Southeast Polk 36 Waukee Northwest 26

Placement Matches

Championship: Waverly-Shell Rock Southeast Polk 26

3rd Place: Waukee Northwest 35 Linn-Mar 35

5th Place: Bettendorf 43 Ankeny 30

7th Place: Indianola 51 Johnston 12

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.