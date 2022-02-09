REGIONAL DUALS WRESTLING SCOREBOARD
Class 3A Regional Duals
AT WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK
Cedar Falls 52 Dubuque Hempstead 18
Waverly-Shell Rock 68 Cedar Falls 6
AT SOUTHEAST POLK
Dallas Center-Grimes 45 Fort Dodge 26
Southeast Polk 75 Dallas Center-Grimes 6
AT WAUKEE NORTHWEST
Ankeny Centennial 41 Norwalk 28
Waukee Northwest 45 Ankeny Centennial 21
AT ANKENY
Urbandale 61 Dowling Catholic 17
Ankeny 39 Urbandale 25
AT LINN-MAR
Pleasant Valley 50 Iowa City High 21
Linn-Mar 43 Pleasant Valley 15
AT BETTENDORF
North Scott 61 Epworth, Western Dubuque 9
Bettendorf 46 North Scott 21
AT INDIANOLA
Bondurant-Farrar 45 Ottumwa 18
Indianola 41 Bondurant-Farrar 25
AT JOHNSTON
Carlisle 34 WDM Valley 32
Johnston 43 Carlisle 28