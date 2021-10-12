(Tabor) -- The Class 8-Player District 9 championship will be decided in Tabor on Friday night when Fremont-Mills hosts Lenox in the KMA Sports Game of the Week.
Fremont-Mills (5-2, 5-0) enters the high-stakes battle feeling good after a dominant 61-0 win over Griswold last week, their second consecutive shutout and fourth straight win.
"I saw a team that battled through a slow start," said head coach Jeremy Christiansen. "Our defense played phenomenally. We got a goal-line stand to start the game and gave the offense short fields the rest of the night. Hopefully, we got some bugs worked out and will be ready to go this Friday."
Quarterback Jake Malcom completed three passes for 81 yards and three touchdowns to Owen Thornton, Taylor Reed and Zane Jurey. Payten VanHouten led the rushing attack with 65 yards while Malcom, Braxton Blackburn, Levi Wright and Lawson Kling rushed for scores.
The Knights have found ways to win this season in whatever possible, whether it be by air or on the ground.
"Our identity is that we are scrappy," Christiansen said. "We've been in about every situation you could think of this year. Some turned out well, some did not, but we gave a ton of effort. We have to continue to be that way and make sure we are in a spot we need to be in at the end."
Coach Christiansen's team has done it all this year: blowout losses, blowout wins, shootout wins.
"We've always tried to preach being tougher mentally," he said. "We've had ups and downs and been in dogfights. But we've proved we can fight through some things. Hopefully, that learning process has prepared us for this week eight matchup."
The matchup with Lenox has massive implications on the Class 8-Player playoff picture. The winner secures the district title and a guaranteed home playoff game, while the loser's postseason journey might be more treacherous.
"In theory, this is a playoff game," Christiansen said. "It dictates how the (playoff) path looks. We are trying to get our kids to understand we have to go 1-0."
Nobody has gone 1-0 against Lenox yet this year. The Tigers enter Friday's district title game at 7-0, ranked No. 7 by Radio Iowa and No. 3 in the KMAland Power Rankings -- one spot ahead of F-M.
Like F-M, Lenox is coming off a dominant win -- a 62-20 victory over Martensdale-St. Marys. The Tigers ran for 562 yards and eight touchdowns, six of which came from junior Isaac Grundman.
The monstrous offensive line of Dawson Marshall, Devin Whipple and Hernan Castor paved the way for Grundman's big night. The trio tip the scales 235, 245 and 300, respectively, and are all multi-year starters. The Tigers' physicality and size resemble the Fremont-Mills teams of past and present.
"They are physical, fast and aggressive," Christiansen said about Lenox. "They force you to match that. You have to play sound. If you have one lapse, they are going to find it. Hopefully, we can match that and try to make it a four-quarter ballgame."
Christiansen expects a smash-mouth affair on Friday.
"It's gonna be won or lost with the hands in the dirt," Christiansen said. "They have a good offensive and defensive line. I feel we are right there. That's going to be the tale of the tape, in my opinion. Whichever team controls the ball and is successful in the run game will win this football game."
Trevor Maeder and Mike Wood have the call Friday night on the KMA Sports YouTube Channel. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Christiansen.