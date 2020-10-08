(Council Bluffs) — While the wins haven’t necessarily been there all year, St. Albert Volleyball Coach Angie Lantz knew her team had potential. The Saintes unleashed that potential Thursday night with a methodical sweep of Class 3A No. 8 Red Oak.
"I've waited all season to see this potential come out of them," said Lantz. "This is what I knew was in them the entire season. It was so great to see it finally come together tonight. They all played for each other and that's a complete match and a complete team win."
St. Albert won all three sets by identical 25-20 scores, using fast starts in the first two and a nice rally in the final set to seal their fourth Hawkeye Ten win of the year.
"Red Oak is always a really good team across the net and you never know quite what to expect," said Lantz. "But you know that they're going to battle with us. It's always such a great match. You've got to be ready to go right out of the chute."
In the first set, both teams traded points with neither side holding more than a two-point advantage. With the set tied at 20, St. Albert rattled off five-straight points, including back-to-back solo blocks by Lauren Williams for the final two points.
In the second, the Saintes started out much faster, racing to a five-point lead, which they would hold most of the frame before closing out another 25-20 win.
The third set looked a little different from the first two, with Red Oak gaining the upper hand. The Tigers led 13-8 when the tide turned. A Williams kill, a Red Oak attack error and a block by Lainey Sheffield and Allie Petry closed the gap. Following a Red Oak kill, Petry rattled off back-to-back winners to get within one. Elizabeth Elkins would then score three-straight kills later in the set to give the Saintes the lead.
With the final set tied at 20, St. Albert again went on the attack. Sheffield tallied a kill, Red Oak was called for a lift and Petry slammed home two kills before an error on Red Oak ended the match. In total, The Saintes finished with five blocks and numerous touches to keep the balanced Red Oak offense at bay.
"We've got a stacked conference with a lot of really good talent across the net," said Lantz. "We focus a lot on just trying to get touches on the ball and if we end up getting a block, great, but we're looking at just getting touches on the ball and keep it in play and let our defense take care of it."
Petry led the way for St. Albert, racking up 14 kills. Williams added nine kills and three blocks, while setters Maddy Horvath and Ella Klusman handed out 17 and 14 assists, respectively. The win comes on the same day as postseason pairings were released. The Saintes will travel to defending state champion Sidney in the opening round on October 19th. Lantz says this win gives them some momentum headed into the postseason.
"We build on it," said Lantz. "We learn from this, we build it and we use this as momentum moving forward. We've got another week of regular season before postseason starts, so we don't want to look too far ahead yet. We've got two tough conference matches next week. But this is a step in the right direction."
After the contest, KMA Sports talked with Lantz and Williams in a video you can view below.
Red Oak was led by 13 kills from Lexi Johnson. Tory Carrick had eight winners, while Liz Carbaugh chipped in six. Chloe DeVries handed out 29 assists in the loss.