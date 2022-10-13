(Council Bluffs) -- The scrappy effort and well-rounded offensive attack that carried them all season won the Western Iowa Conference Volleyball Tournament for Treynor on Thursday night.
The 2A No. 15 Cardinals (24-7) doubled up on their WIC regular season title with a four-set win over Riverside, 25-18, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22.
"The girls played really well tonight," Coach Lea Crouse said. "The girls adjusted. They played exactly how we asked them to. I'm really proud of them."
"We were counted out at the beginning of the season," senior libero Delaney Simpson said. "We've worked hard. That plays a big role in where we're at now."
The Cardinals started fast, never trailing in the first set. In set two, they nearly overcame a 16-9 deficit, but Riverside prevailed to tie the match at one each.
Riverside and Treynor were tied at 9 early in the third set. Then Treynor used a 3-0 spurt to take a 12-9 lead and never looked back to take a 2-1 lead in the match.
The Cardinals grew their lead to as large as 13-4 in the fourth set before Riverside stormed back and tied it at 19. But Treynor scored six of the final nine points to end the match.
"We were being smart," Crouse said. "We kept them on their toes. I feel like we accomplished that in the fifth set."
Treynor's offense has grown accustomed to having a new face shine every night, and Thursday belonged to Ella Tiarks.
Tiarks muscled 14 kills for the Cardinals.
"I'm proud that we could come out here and win the whole tournament," Tiarks said. "It's nice knowing we have a well-rounded team that can put the ball down. Their line shot was open, so that was working for me."
Nora Konz paced Treynor with 15 winners. Kiralyn Horton added 11, and Aubree James muscled eight winners. Setter Haley Swanson passed out 46 assists.
Simpson led Treynor's defense with 33 digs against an aggressive Riverside offense.
"They have some hitters that can switch things up, but I was reading their hands and figuring things out," Simpson said. "Their hitters tipping in the four spot got me a few times, but we adjusted and figured things out."
"I felt we were scrappier tonight," Crouse said. "We found ways to adjust to what they were giving, and we went off their swings. We worked on the block last night. I'm just really proud of how scrappy we were."
Unofficially, Veronica Andrusyshyn led Riverside with 15 kills while Mack Olmstead-Mitchell had 13 and Sophia Taylor chipped in 10. The Bulldogs (29-5) open postseason play against Heartland Christian on Monday.
As for Treynor, the Cardinals now turn their attention to Class 2A postseason play. They begin regional action against ACGC on Wednesday.
"We can fine-tune some things, but we are where we want to be," Crouse said.
Click below to watch the full interviews with Tiarks, Simpson and Coach Crouse.
Missouri Valley 25-25-25 Underwood 16-17-17
(Council Bluffs) – Missouri Valley bounced back their heartbreaking semifinal defeat to collect third place with a sweep of Underwood in Thursday’s opener.
The 2A No. 8 Lady Reds (30-4) roared past their Western Iowa Conference rival in a 25-16, 25-17, 25-17 sweep.
“It was great for the girls to bounce back and play up to our potential,” Coach Megan West said. “I’m proud that we bounced back and played our type of volleyball. We have to be the best we can, and we’re getting there.”
Underwood led early in the first set, but Missouri Valley used a 6-2 run to grow their lead to 13-9 and never looked back.
Missouri Valley scored five of the first seven in the second set and never trailed after taking a 3-2 lead.
In set three, the Lady Reds posted the first four points and cruised to the sweep.
Ella Myler totaled 11 kills for Missouri Valley.
“A lot of teams we play give us the line,” she said. “I see other teams and read their blockers. I used that to my strength.”
The win concludes the regular season for Missouri Valley. They open postseason action on Wednesday against either IKM-Manning or AHSTW.
Underwood, meanwhile, falls to 13-18. The Eagles open the postseason on Monday night against Panorama.
Click below to hear the full interviews with Myler and Coach West.