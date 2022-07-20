(Fort Dodge) -- The steady offensive production that got Southeast Warren to the state softball tournament propelled the Warhawks into a state semifinal.
Southeast Warren (24-4) prevailed with a 7-1 win over Remsen, St. Mary's (27-3) in a Class 1A state quarterfinal.
"We didn't know a lot about Remsen," Coach Cody Reynolds said. "They're a good team. We didn't come out of the gates hot and were a little undisciplined, but we started to lock in. That was one of the best hitting performances we've had all year. We hit some lasers. Hats off to the girls."
The Warhawks broke a scoreless tie in the third with two runs and scored twice more in the fifth before posting a three-run seventh inning while scattering 10 hits.
In a postseason full of clutch performances for the Warhawks, it was Jaycee Neer's turn to step on Tuesday as Neer totaled three hits, doubled twice and drove in two runs while scoring two.
"I was looking for my pitch down instead of hitting a pitch that I would pop up," Neer said.
Kaylee Tigner complemented Neer with two hits, two runs scored and one RBI.
"I was trying to pull in and look for the low ones instead of swinging at the high ones," Tigner said.
Kaylee Bauer had two hits and an RBI for the Warhawks, and Lexi Clendenen posted two hits and scored a run.
"We can hit the ball one through nine," Reynolds said. "You don't know which kid is going to be. Tonight it was Jaycee and Kaylee. I feel confident with any of my nine batters on any given night."
Pitcher Alivia Ruble tossed a seven-inning gem for the Warhawks with 11 strikeouts on only three hits with zero walks.
"Alivia was unbelievable once again," Reynolds said. "There's a reason she performs the way she does. We knew what they wanted to do and had to take it away. She did an unbelievable job of that."
The win puts the Warhawks into a Class 1A state semifinal against No. 1 North Linn (33-8). The Lynx were dominant in a 10-0 win over Newman Catholic on Tuesday.
"It's going to take what you saw tonight," Reynolds said. "I know zero about them, but we'll stick to our game plan. Hopefully, we execute it."
Southeast Warren/North Linn is a 7 PM first pitch on Wednesday night. Nick Stavas will have reports on Twitter (@nickstavas). Check out the full interviews with Neer, Tigner and Coach Reynolds below.