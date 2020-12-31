(Liberty Center) -- Southeast Warren senior Mason Merfeld will continue his baseball career at Iowa Wesleyan.
On Thursday, he joined KMA Sports' Upon Further Review to discuss his decision.
"It's kinda been a lifelong dream," Merfeld said. "Ever since I was little, the goal was to get to the next level. It's always been part of the plan -- find somewhere that feels like home and get to play baseball."
He found the home at Iowa Wesleyan.
"Last year we played down at Mount Ayr," he said. "I played OK, but they saw potential. That's where it all started."
Merfeld was instantly drawn to the Tigers.
"They have a family atmosphere and are a program that I can see going for national championships," he said. "The coaches seemed like a bunch of nice guys and it was a great field."
Graceland and Hastings College were also in the mix for Merfeld before choosing Iowa Wesleyan, in large part due to its proximity from home.
"It was close enough for family to travel and a new place that felt like home," he said.
Merfeld hit .484/.568/.613 for the Warhawks last year and also had a 4-0 record on the mound with a 1.91 ERA and 39 strikeouts. He helped guide Southeast Warren to a 14-3 record and is hoping for another strong season.
"I think we will grind out, play ball and get some wins," he said.
Merfeld is hopeful that his versatility at the high school level will translate to the college level, too.
"I can see myself playing in the infield or outfield," he said.
Iowa Wesleyan was 1-5 in 2020 before their season was canceled. They finished 2019 with an 8-30-1 record. Individual goals aside, Merfeld's number one priority is to help the Tigers in any way possible
"I just want to win baseball games," he said.
The complete interview with Merfeld can be heard below.