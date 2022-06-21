(Anita) -- The contributing members of the CAM baseball team are no strangers to big games and big moments.
But Coach Dan Daugherty says the game that always matters the most is the one directly in front of his team.
That approach has been successful for the Cougars, with a 15-1 record and 13 consecutive wins.
"We're feeling really good," Daugherty said. "It's hard to believe the (district) tournament will be starting soon, but we're happy with where we are. We had some high goals. Hopefully, we can reach those."
Their success has come from all facets of the game.
"We're throwing strikes," he said. "We had way too many walks and hit batters last year. We've done a better job with that. Offensively, we stress limiting strikeouts and putting the ball in play. We've done a good job of that for the most part."
Seniors Lane Spieker, Ethan Follmann, Cade Ticknor, Colby Rich and Joe Kauffman have led the way for the Cougars this year.
"You don't have to do a lot of coaching with those guys," Daugherty said. "I just sit back and watch them play."
Kauffman, Rich and Follmann have 27, 26 and 25 RBI while hitting .468, .449 and .479, respectively. Spieker hits .479 with 16 RBI and a team-high five homers, while Ticknor swings .304 with 10 RBI.
The five seniors pioneer a CAM offense that hits .353 as a team.
"We're just trying to barrel up the ball,' Daugherty said. "I have some big hitters in the middle of the lineup with Lane and Colby. They're starting to hit the long ball. The guys at the bottom of the order are getting on base. Hopefully, we continue that down the tournament trail."
Spieker, Kauffman, Ticknor and sophomore Brody Paulsen have seen the bulk of the innings on the bump.
Spieker has a 0.39 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 18 innings, and Ticknor owns a 1.14 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings. Kauffman claims a 2.52 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings of action , and Paulsen has a 3.97 ERA and 17 strikeouts during his 12 1/3 innings on the mound.
"Lane, Joe and Cade are hard throwers," Daugherty said. "They're tough to hit. We can beat anybody on any night if we stay in the zone. Our defense is good enough that we'll make plays if they hit the ball."
CAM has nine games remaining in the regular season before embarking on postseason action on July 2nd. The Cougars are in Class 1A District 14 with Bedford, East Union, Lamoni, Lenox, Mormon Trail, Mount Ayr and Southwest Valley.
Coach Daugherty's team figures to be one of the top seeds in the district, which Daugherty feels is deep.
"We played Bedford and Lenox," he said. "Those are quality teams that can beat anybody on a given night. I don't know much about Mount Ayr, but their two losses are to 2A schools. We know they'll be tough if we get to them."
The Cougars have been on the cusp of the state tournament each of the past two years but fell short. Many contributors from those teams are on this year's roster, and many played a hand in CAM's state championship in football last fall. They have the pieces to exorcise the demons this year, but they aren't overlooking anybody.
"It's cliche, but we're taking things one game at a time," Daugherty said. "We'll go from there."
CAM returns to action on Tuesday against West Delaware at Principal Park. They will also face Grand View Christian Tuesday evening.
Check out the full interview with Coach Daugherty below.