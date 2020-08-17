(KMAland) -- The Southeastern Conference has announced new football schedules for all 14 schools for the 2020 season.
The season will begin on September 26th and culminate with the SEC Championship Game.
Missouri will open their season at home against Alabama on September 26th. They will then go to the road for three of the next four at Tennessee (10/3), LSU (10/10) and Florida (10/24). A home date with Vanderbilt (10/17) is sandwiched in between.
Their next two games are at home against Kentucky (10/31) and Georgia (11/4) and will then play at South Carolina (11/21), home to Arkansas (11/28) and at Mississippi State (12/5).
