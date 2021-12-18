(Underwood) -- The Underwood basketball teams turned a pair of slim halftime leads into convincing Western Iowa Conference victories Friday night on KMA 960.
GIRLS: Underwood 64 Audubon 34
The KMA 1A/2A No. 3 Eagles ran their win streak to 6-0 with a 37-11 second half, ousting Audubon in a crucial WIC game.
"It was nice to come out and play a solid Audubon team," said Underwood Coach Jasmyn Flynn. "Our defense stood out to me. It also stood out that we were patient with the ball."
The three-headed monster of Alizabeth Jacobsen, Kendra Kuck and Aliyah Humphrey sparked the Eagles' statement win, combining for 55 points while shining in their own unique ways.
"They were sharing the ball," Flynn said about her talented trio. "Nobody cares who scores. As soon as we see somebody open, that's who gets it. Those three put themselves into the best position to get the ball and score the ball."
Jacobsen was a beast in the paint, recording 24 points and 15 rebounds.
"When the hoop looked open to me, I went up the best I could," she said. "Rebounding is one of the most important things."
Humphrey commanded Underwood's offense while posting 14 points and swiftly snagging seven steals.
"I just picked up on what each player did," Humphrey said. "Then I jumped to them and was able to steal the ball."
Kuck, meanwhile, provided a steady hand with 17 points -- two in the first quarter, four in the second, four in the third and seven in the fourth.
"I had trouble getting them to fall early," Kuck said. "I just kept driving, pump faking and shooting when I could."
Underwood clung to a 27-23 lead at halftime, and Audubon scored the first bucket of the second half to trim the deficit to 27-25. It would be the closest the Wheelers ever got to the lead, as Underwood countered with a 13-2 spurt to end the quarter. They continued their dominant stretch in the fourth for the 30-point win.
"We went into the locker room and talked about what we were capable of," Coach Flynn said. "We weren't playing up to our potential and needed to turn things up on the offensive and defensive ends."
The second-half surge led to a sixth consecutive win after a disappointing one-point defeat to Shenandoah to open the season.
"The first loss was tough," Flynn said. "The growth has been tremendous. They are being receptive and are a fun group to be around."
The Eagles (6-1, 3-0) return to action on Monday against Missouri Valley and face Tri-Center on Tuesday before heading into the Christmas break.
"I just want to see us finish strong, give ourselves some rest and hit it hard over break."
Aleah Hermansen led Audubon (5-2, 2-2) with 18 points. The Wheelers conclude the 2021 portion of their season on Tuesday against Logan-Magnolia.
Check out full interviews with Kuck, Jacobsen, Humphrey and Coach Flynn below.
BOYS: Underwood 57 Audubon 41
The Underwood boys also pulled away in the second half to extend a streak. Theirs came in a 57-41 triumph for a third consecutive victory.
"I liked our intensity right away," Coach Brad Blum said. "I am proud of the way we responded. We played hard. Sometimes we have to play smarter, but we're always going to play hard, and our attitude and effort will always be as good as it can."
The Eagles raced to a 21-9 start, but Audubon rallied and scored 16 of the next 20 to tie the contest at 25. However, the Eagles closed the half with the final seven, taking a 32-25 lead into the break.
Underwood outscored Audubon 17-7 in the third, ballooning their run to 24-7 and their lead to 49-32.
"They're a good team," Coach Blum said. "Once we started getting stops, the tempo got in our favor, and so did the scoreboard."
Mason Boothby and Jack Vanfossan engineered the Eagles’ victory.
Boothby recorded a game-high 24 points off three triples.
"You have to rely on the guys next to you," he said. "My shots were falling, My game is running. When we run, that's when I succeed."
His buzzer-beating three-pointer pushed the Eagles' lead to seven at halftime and shifted the momentum.
"That was huge," Blum said. "He shot it with confidence, and that confidence carried into the third quarter."
Vanfossan proved to be a difficult matchup for Audubon's post players with 20 points and 14 rebounds.
"Being down there and doing what big guys are supposed to do really helps the team in the end," Vanfossan said.
"He's got a motor that doesn't quit," Blum said about Vanfossan. "He got a lot of buckets for us inside when we really needed it. He and Mason really stepped up tonight.'
Edward Miller came off the bench to lead Audubon with 11 points. Collin Bauer posted 10, and Gavin Smith finished with nine in the defeat. The Wheelers (2-5, 2-3) look to rebound against Logan-Magnolia on Tuesday.
Friday's win moves Underwood to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in WIC play before tilts with Missouri Valley (Monday) and Tri-Center (Tuesday) to close 2021. Everyone seems to be chasing AHSTW for the WIC crown right now, but the Eagles figure to be near the top of the conference, along with Treynor, Riverside and Tri-Center.
"We want to keep improving every day," Blum said. "We're making mistakes. But if we keep learning and take it game by game, we'll see what happens."
KMA Sports spoke with Vanfossan, Boothby and Coach Blum after the game. View those interviews below.