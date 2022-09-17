(Council Bluffs) -- Three touchdowns in six minutes did the trick for Lewis Central in a state-rated contest Friday night.
The KMA State 4A No. 1 Titans (4-0) turned a low-scoring affair into an offensive clinic with a flurry of points in the second half to claim a 34-16 win over No. 6 Indianola (3-1) on the KMA Video Stream.
"We got knocked in the mouth a little bit," Lewis Central head coach Justin Kammrad said. "The resiliency and toughness the guys showed, that's growth. I'm extremely proud of that. I can't be more proud of the effort in the second half."
"To put up a win against another top five opponent is very exciting," senior quarterback Braylon Kammrad said.
The Titans' No. 2 rated offense in the BCMoore rankings lived up to its billing on Friday night despite a crucial setback in the second quarter when star wide receiver Luciano Fidone suffered an injury and didn't return. Fidone accounted for Lewis Central's only touchdown in the first half -- a 72-yard score on a screen pass from Kammrad.
His injury and a 7-7 halftime tie had things looking murky for the Titans, especially after Indianola opened the half with a 63-yard passing touchdown on their first drive. However, the champs rose to the occasion for their 13th consecutive victory.
"It all speaks to the preparation we go through on a weekly basis," Coach Kammrad said. "The guys that step in are prepared. It's the next-man mentality. It's an attribute to our preparation."
Star running back Jonathan Humpal kickstarted the Lewis Central offense with a 61-yard run, setting the stage for a touchdown pass from Braylon Kammrad to Owen Thomas, handing Lewis Central a 14-13 lead.
"We felt we were flat (in the first half)," Braylon said. "We came out with more energy and kept motivated. It put us where we wanted to be."
Indianola countered with a go-ahead field goal to take a 16-14 lead midway through the third.
Then Braylon Kammrad posted the play of the night.
Facing a second-and-4 from the Indianola 27, the Northern Iowa commit called his own number on a read option. Kammrad shook a would-be tackler, found some space and stumbled the final 10 yards before lunging at the pylon for the go-ahead touchdown -- his seventh rushing score of the year.
"I lowered my head and hit a couple of guys," he said. "I realized I was still up. I stiff-armed another guy and stumbled to the end zone. I had to get in the end zone."
Kammrad's highlight-reel touchdown was the latest example of his versatility.
"It puts a lot of pressure on the defense," he said. "You have to guard the pass and my run. The ability to improve my game and make me a dual threat is what I wanted."
An Indianola fumble thwarted a promising drive and set the stage for another big play from Lewis Central as Kammrad connected with 6-foot-7 wide receiver Lual Maker for a 63-yard touchdown, growing the Titans' lead to 27-16.
"I ran my route, caught the ball and just went off," Maker said about his first career touchdown. "It was a crazy experience."
Indianola's failed fourth down attempt gave Lewis Central prime field position, and the Titans put the game on ice with a rushing touchdown from Humpal -- their third touchdown in 5:54 of game time.
When the horn sounded, Lewis Central's offense had tallied 467 total yards of offense. Braylon Kammrad accounted for 302 of those and four touchdowns with 233 passing yards and 69 more on the ground.
"That performance tonight is what we needed," Coach Kammrad said. "He believed in the guys around and kept plays alive. It was a very mature performance from him."
Maker led Lewis Central's receiving corps with 88 yards on two catches.
The ground game also found success with 234 yards on 34 hauls. Humpal led the rushing attack with 122 yards and one score on 18 carries.
"I just did what I do best," Humpal said. "I read the O-line, shoot the gap and get as many yards as I can."
Lewis Central's defense surrendered 424 yards but contained one of Class 4A's most explosive offenses to their lowest scoring output of the season and forced two turnovers.
"We made a lot of adjustments defensively," Coach Kammrad said. "We had to keep things in front of us and not let big plays happen. They broke off some big plays, and we had to adjust."
Lewis Central's win over Indianola comes 364 days after the Indians edged them in a 14-9 slugfest. They didn't know it at the time, but that heartbreaking loss put the Titans on the journey they're on now.
The things that went against Lewis Central last year -- penalties, special teams mishaps - were in their favor Friday night.
"They humbled us," Kammrad said. "That happened again tonight. That's a really good football team. They provided some fits for us. That's what we needed. I think our kids responded well."
While last year's loss kickstarted a championship run, the Titans hope this year's win is a statement towards another memorable season.
"It's a confidence builder," Coach Kammrad said. "We understand it's a long season. Our ultimate goal is to win the week. We can't look too far forward, but we know where we're at and what we can do."
Lewis Central opens Class 4A District 6 action next week against Thomas Jefferson.
Watch the full interviews with Humpal, Maker, Braylon Kammrad and Coach Justin Kammrad below.