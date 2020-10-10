(Harlan) -- For the first time since 2009, the Harlan Cyclones have finished the regular season with an undefeated record.
The Class 3A No.2 and KMA 3A/4A No. 2 Cyclones relied on 21 unanswered points to defeat 3A No. 4 and KMA No. 1 Lewis Central 28-10 in a battle of state-ranked unbeatens.
"It was a hard-fought win by our kids," Coach Todd Bladt said. "They really committed to what the coaches put together as a game plan. We had some lucky breaks and some big plays that turned the game around for us."
The first half of Friday night's KMAX-Stream Game of the Week lived up to the bill.
Harlan's first two drives ended in a fumble and turnover on downs, but they managed to stifle Lewis Central's first two drives.
However, the Titans finally found the end zone on their third drive with a 50-yard scamper by Logan Katzer to give Lewis Central a 7-0 lead with 1:59 left in the first.
The Cyclones calmly responded with a touchdown of their own -- a six-yard touchdown pass from Teagon Kasperbauer to Connor Frame to knot the contest at 7 early in the second quarter.
Lewis Central drove deep into Harlan territory twice, but came away empty-handed due to missed field goals, sending the game into halftime tied at 7.
The Titans finally converted a field goal early in the third, doing so on a 33-yarder from Will Devine to give them a 10-7 lead with 7:57 left in the third.
Harlan once again responded, doing so this time on 3rd & 1 with a 40-yard score from Kasperbauer to Frame to give the Cyclones a 14-10 lead with 5:22 left in the third.
"I took a step inside and beat him downfield and Teagon threw me a dime," Frame said.
"Connor ran a great route and made a big play," Kasperbauer added.
Lewis Central pieced together a solid drive into Harlan territory, but penalties thwarted the drive and they eventually turned it over on downs at the Harlan 32.
Kasperbauer and Frame used the Titans' offensive woes to their advantage and put the game out of reach with their touchdown of the night, this time in an unlikely, somewhat miraculous fashion.
Facing a 3rd & 11 at the LC 31, Kasperbauer dropped back and seemingly fired a pass to Joey Moser. The ball caromed off Moser and into the willing hands of Frame, who then trotted 31 yards for the score to extend Harlan's lead to 21-10 with only 8:31 remaining.
"It was just right place, right time," Frame said of the miracle touchdown.
The touchdown ultimately proved to be the dagger as an LC turnover on their next possession set the Cyclones up with a short field, allowing Kasperbauer to score on a one-yard run for the decisive 28-10 score.
Kasperbauer and Frame connected eight times for 145 yards and three scores Friday night. Kasperbauer finished the evening 15/24 for 234 yards and four total touchdowns.
"Teagon had a real nice night," Bladt said. "We definitely went through the air tonight and had success in that arena."
Defensively, the Cyclones contained a high-powered Lewis Central offense that entered Friday night averaging 38 points per game.
Lewis Central posted just 204 yards and only 93 on the ground, 50 of which came on the touchdown run from Katzer.
"I got to hand it to the defensive coaches and the game plan they put together for the kids and the kids really buying into it." Bladt said. "It was a testament to their belief in us."
The Titans' offense was paced by 104 passing yards from sophomore Braylon Kammrad while Katzer added 95 yards on 16 totes. Nebraska commit Thomas Fidone was Kammrad's favorite receiver with 91 yards on three catches. The Titans finish the regular season at 5-1 and now await their postseason assignment.
The victory for Harlan is their fourth victory over a ranked opponent this season and solidifies their first undefeated regular season since their state title team in 2009. It is also their fourth such season in the past 15 years.
With the win, Harlan also receives the Class 3A District 9 title and the first-round bye that comes with it.
"We are headed down the road," Bladt said. "It's like taking left when you're heading down the highway, we got to take a left and go down a new road, and that's the playoffs. We'll enjoy this for a couple of days, then we got to get focused up."
The Iowa High School Athletic Association has stated they plan to release the playoff brackets Saturday at noon. The complete interviews with Frame, Kasperbauer and Coach Bladt can be viewed below.