Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Rain likely. Becoming windy late. Low 42F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain likely. Becoming windy late. Low 42F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.