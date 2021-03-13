(Lincoln) -- The Falls City Sacred Heart boys turned a two-point halftime deficit into a 17-point victory and their 10th state title.
The Irish (20-7) notched their second consecutive title with a 64-47 victory over Parkview Christian in the Class D2 state championship.
"This is definitely the team that has improved the most of any team I've ever coached," Coach Doug Goltz said about the win.
Parkview Christian led 21-17 after one and took a 29-27 lead into the halftime.
Sacred Heart outscored Parkview 21-11 and rode a 16-7 fourth quarter to another state title.
The Irish had three scorers in double figures -- Jack Fiegener (22), Jakob Jordan (13) and Jacob Froeschl (12)
"They just kept working and kept their heads up," Goltz said.
The title for the Irish comes after entering the state tournament as the seven seed.
"I told the guys that we didn't have to be the best team, we just have to win three games."
The complete press conference from Falls City Sacred Heart's state championship can be viewed below.