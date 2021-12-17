(Stanton) -- The Stanton girls rolled to another dominant conference win, while the Stanton boys pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback against Fremont-Mills Friday.
GIRLS: Stanton 47 Fremont-Mills 25
Jenna Stephens followed up a 28-point Tuesday performance with another solid 17-point team-high to lead the Viqueens to a 47-25 rout of Fremont Mills. However, she certainly didn't do it alone.
"We were able to get everyone in, and the big thing about why we've been so successful is we have people who can come in and sub in, and they just fill in the spots perfectly," Stephens said. "Really we just have a good mix of offense with the whole team and that's what worked best for us tonight."
The Vikings got off a to quick 9-1 run to start the game and never let off the gas rolling to a 13-5 lead at the end of the first quarter. However, the defensive effort allowed the Vikings to walk away with a dominant win, including allowing only 10 points in the first half.
"We preach hands in their face, and contest every shot," Stephens said. "Really just contesting every shot, solid defense, and getting every rebound."
"We held them to 25 points, but bigger then that, our stats showed they only shot 22% from the field," head coach Dave Snyder said.
Stephens would lead the charge offensively for the Viqueens from all over the court, including her first score coming from deep, and it was domination down low from there.
"Jenna started the season a little slow as far as her shooting goes, she kind of dug herself a hole," Snyder said. "Now she's digging herself out and doing a pretty good job of it. Her opportunities to shoot the ball, many more are going in and looking way better at the free throw line."
Stephens would also snag eight rebounds in the win and knocked in four from the free-throw line, but the Viqueens would muster only four second-quarter points heading to the locker rooms at the half with a 17-10 lead.
However, it quickly became a high-scoring team effort in the second half. Abby Burke began to light it up from deep, hitting two three-pointers in the second half. Meanwhile, after a one-point first half, Marliegh Johnson put up six second-half points.
"They had a game plan they executed in the first half and they slowed it down on us, and didn't want us having very many offensive possessions," Snyder said. "I got to give our girls credit for coming out and started the second half the way we did, and that kind of turned the tide for us."
Burke would finish the night with 10 points. At the same time, Johnson totaled seven and helped the Vikings surge to a 35-21 lead after Fremont-Mills rallied into the end of the third with a 7-4 run.
The Viqueens came out firing on a 7-0 run to start the second half, and they never looked back, putting together an 8-0 run near the end of the game to ice the Knights and walk away with a 22-point win. Snyder says his girls knew opportunities were missed in the first half and capitalized.
"It was just a matter of 'we got the lead, and we need to manage this lead and we need to extend the lead,'" Snyder said. "They knew there was opportunities on the defensive end for us to get some steals and quick baskets, and they keyed on those to start the second half."
Hannah Olson would add six points off the bench for the Viqueens, while Leah Sandin knocked in a three-ball, and Brooklyn Silva also contributed two points. In the losing effort for Fremont-Mills, Teagan Ewalt carried the Knights with 13 points and seven rebounds.
For Stanton, they move to 6-0 and 5-0 in conference play and now gear up for a matchup with 2-5 Bedford on Monday. Meanwhile, Fremont-Mills moves to 3-4 on the year and 1-3 in Corner Conference play. The Knights will look to get back to their winning ways against the 0-6 Red Oak on Monday as well.
You can catch the full interviews with Jenna Stephens and Head Coach Dave Synder below.
BOYS: Stanton 64 Fremont-Mills 57
Carter Johnson helped lead the Vikings to a fourth-quarter comeback with a double-double totaling 20 points and 19 rebounds. Meanwhile, Quentin Thornburg muscled up 13 points in the post as well.
Co-Head Coach Jake Lord says Friday night's win was more than about basketball for his squad on "Pink Out" night.
"This was about more than basketball, our gym was filled, and I challenged the kids to just go out and fight, and they came out and fought," Lord said. "A lot of money was raised for cancer support tonight, so we just wanted to make sure that we came out and played as hard as we could to make everyone here tonight proud, and I feel like the boys did that."
It was a back and forth first quarter between the Vikings and the Knights as the teams would exchange 5-0 runs before Johnson knocked in a pair of free throws to close the gap to 12-11 at the end of the first. However, Fremont-Mills would rip off a 13-2 run in the middle of the second to extend their lead.
"I feel like the game started kind of slow for us," Johnson said.
While Stanton struggled to get the points falling in the first half, Fremont-Mills was lighting it up from deep. Taylor Reed led the way for the Knights at halftime with eight points, while Jake Malcolm had contributed six, leading Fremont-Mills to a close 29-24 lead at the half.
However, Johnson continued to will the Vikings to stay within reach throughout the third quarter dominating on both sides of the floor totaling 11 second-half points and 10 second-half rebounds.
"In the past Carter has really been the one to carry us, but we're really trying to become more of a well rounded team," Lord said. "Carter really buys into that and he's such a rock solid kid. So to see him take that leadership and make everyone else around him better is very selfless, and it's only making us better as a team."
By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, Johnson and Thornburg had reached double-digits in points from down low; however, the rest of the squad showed up, including Noah Grebin and Evan Gettler.
"It feels great having people like that behind you to back you up, it's just amazing," Thornburg said.
On the night, Grebin sank three deep balls, two of which came in the fourth quarter, while Gettler sank a fourth-quarter three-ball and knocked in a pair of free throws.
"Nolan Grebin stepped up and hit some huge threes for us, which has to continue to happen, Quentin Thornburg came in and bullied up some baskets which we've been begging him to do all year," Lord said. "It was great to see those guys really buy into their roles and see what we can do as a team."
After keeping the deficit to just five at the end of third behind 44-39, Stanton would quickly change the game's pace. The Vikings stormed back on a 13-0 run, including two threes from Grebin, giving them a 51-47 lead with just under four minutes left in the game. Another 8-2 run for Stanton only extended their lead as Johnson and Joshua Martin knocked in free throws late to ice the game for the Vikings. Thus, giving them their 64-57 win.
Grebin and Gettler would both finish the night with 10 points. At the same time, Logan Roberts also contributed five, and Joshua Martin dropped four points.
In the losing effort, Reed paced the Knights with 12 points and five rebounds, while the Knights' leading scorer coming into the game, Malcolm, notched nine points and eight rebounds. J.T. Mahaney would also put up 10 points, including a pair of three-pointers.
"It feels good to get a conference win against a quality team like (Fremont-Mills) knowing that they've competed closely with teams like East Mills and Sidney," Johnson said. "It just feels good."
The Vikings move to 3-3 on the year, and 3-2 in Corner Conference play and hope to continue their winning ways against a hot 5-1 Bedford Bulldogs team. Meanwhile, for the Knights, they fall to 2-5, and 1-3 in Corner Conference play, looking to find their footing against 2-3 Red Oak on Monday.
You can catch the full interviews with Quentin Thornburg, Carter Johnson, and Co-Head Coach Jake Lord below.