(Corning) -- One of the best pitching performances of Brennan Sefrit's career and a well-rounded offense catapulted Bedford into a district final.
The Bulldogs turned what was shaping up to be a pitcher's duel into a 12-0 victory over Stanton in a Class 1A District 13 semifinal Tuesday night.
"The kids have worked real hard the last couple weeks," Coach Frank Sefrit said. "When we stand behind our pitchers and make plays, it makes a big difference."
The win also avenges an 11-5 loss to Stanton that the Bulldogs suffered in the season's first week.
"It feels good," Brennan Sefrit said. "It was nice to avenge a loss. It's good to keep going on. I plan on a couple more. It's fun to be around this group and I don't want that to end."
The game was scoreless going into the fourth inning when the Bedford offense prevailed, plating four runs -- spearheaded by an RBI single from substitute Logan Bucher. They added one run in the fifth to extend their lead to 5-0.
"Their pitcher (Colby Royal) did a great job," Sefrit said. "We weren't timing him well, we finally got some timing on him, got a little confidence and shook the nerves out a bit."
The 5-0 lead gave Brennan Sefrit some cushion to work with on the mound and he delivered. The Upper Iowa commit tossed six shutout-innings allowing just three hits while striking out six on only 72 pitches.
"I was just trying to put the ball in the zone," he said. "The defense made plays. That's what you got to lean on. The guys came out swinging and that's huge. It took some of the pressure off me."
"Brennan brings the same every night," Coach Sefrit said. "When he's on, he's on. We've kind of rolled with that."
Sefrit kept Stanton scoreless in the fifth and sixth while the Bedford bats blasted again in the seventh -- this time for seven runs -- to take a 12-0 lead to preserve the victory.
The Bulldogs managed nine hits. Their leading hitter Dylan Swaney muscled his way to three of them while the No. 7, 8 and 9 hitters of Bucher, Quentin King and Noah Johnson came up with some timely hits.
"The bottom of the order is really producing," Coach Sefrit said. "They come out, put the ball in play. It's nice to have one through nine hit the ball."
Stanton's three hits in the defeat came from the bats of Keygan Day, Carter Johnson and Colby Royal. The Vikings end their season at 10-5.
Bedford's victory pushes the Bulldogs record to 7-10, which might be deceiving given the strength of the Pride of Iowa Conference, which has five teams in a district final.
"There was a master plan to try to get us ready for districts," Coach Sefrit said. "The competition is so tough in our conference. It kind of hardened us a little bit for this."
Bedford is now one of the final 32 teams remaining in Class 1A. They will look to become one of the final 16 when they face CAM in Anita Saturday night. The Cougars enter the matchup at 14-2 and are fresh off a district semifinal win over Nodaway Valley.
"I know Coach (Dan) Daugherty really well," Coach Sefrit said. "He's a great coach and they're a good team. They're going to hit the ball well and they're going to pitch well. It's going to take a great effort and no mistakes. We're going to have to play well."
The complete interview with the Sefrits can be found below.